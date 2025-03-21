Actor-turned-racer Frankie Muniz's wife Paige rocks a classic black tee and denim combo while exploring West Palm Beach real estate 

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz, recently took to her Instagram and shared her outfit of the day (OOTD). Paige revealed she went on a real estate hunt in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Born in Marianna, Pennsylvania, Paige Muniz met her significant other in 2016 while her husband, Frankie Muniz, was venturing into stock car racing. After dating for nearly two years, the couple got engaged and tied the knot on February 20, 2020. A year later, in 2021, they welcomed their first child, Mauz Mosley, to the world.

In her recent story, Frankie Muniz's wife donned a classic black graphic t-shirt and blue denim jeans to explore the city in Florida. Muniz further revealed that she was looking for real estate in West Palm Beach and captioned the story:

"Not me over here looking at real estate in West Palm Beach 👀"

Paige Muniz flaunting her outfit of the day before heading out for a real estate hunt in West Palm Beach (Source: @pogmuniz via Instagram

Before Mrs Muniz met her husband, she had a successful career in modeling. She grabbed everyone's attention in the industry after she secured her first-ever Miss Classix Kumite title over a decade ago in 2013.

Later, she switched her career from being a model to a sports representative for the golf network. Paige Muniz also owns the Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars.

Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige, shared her hilarious moments with her son, Mauz

Reaume Brothers Racing driver Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz, often shares hilarious moments with her son, Mauz, on her social media handles. In January 2025, Mrs. Muniz hilariously promoted a healthy eating habit in her son.

Muniz took her son's favorite toy sloth named 'Ah' and deconstructed it, by taking all the stuff outside. She then explained to her son that the toy was not working properly because he did not eat his veggies. She humorously captioned the clip:

“Parenting 101 from a home surgeon: Deconstruct your child's favorite toy and blame his unhealthy body on not eating enough veggies, and your kid will want to eat broccoli for breakfast. It shouldn't cause too much psychological damage, right?”

The NASCAR driver's wife also shared one more funny instance with her son. She asked her son's help to find a dress for Barrett Jackson's auction night in Scottsdale. Paige mentioned she offered her son, Mauz, some snacks in exchange for his help in finding the dress.

“Moe wanted to go walk around and get snacks…so he’s going to help me find a dress for the festivities to kick off Barrett Jackson next week,” wrote Paige Muniz.

Mr. Muniz began his full-time Truck Series season this year. He has competed in three races in the 2025 season, securing one top-ten finish. He drives the #33 Ford truck for Reaume Brothers Racing and ranks 20th with 51 points on the driver's points table.

