AJ Allmendinger's better half tackles mom duties amid fitness grind 

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger's wife, Tara Allmendinger, recently shared an adorable clip with her son, Aero James, on her Instagram account. She accompanied the clip with a caption reflecting on the motherhood duties she needs to fulfill every day.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver and his wife first met in 2015 during the Indy 500 race. The couple soon began dating and tied the knot in December 2019 at Murray's Mill in Catawba, North Carolina. Nearly four years after their marriage, Mr. and Mrs. Allmendinger welcomed their first child, Aero James.

Tara Allmendinger's latest clip featured her performing hack squats with her son in her lap. She highlighted her 'toddler mom life' along with her motherhood duties.

"𝐌𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐬! Yesterday’s gym session turned into a toddler team lift—because sometimes, motherhood means adapting and still showing up. Aero was extra clingy, so we made it a duo workout on the hack squat (and leg extensions and hamstring curls)," explained AJ Allemdinger's wife.

"He may not know what we’re chasing, but he’ll know what it looks like to never quit. Raising strength. Building dreams. One rep at a time," she added.

So far this season Tara Allmendinger has attended all of her husband's races. She also takes her son, Aero James, to AJ Allmendinger's races and captures adorable images of Aero. Earlier, she took her son to the Darlington Speedway event held on April 6, 2025, where the Kaulig Racing driver finished the race in 18th place.

"This honor is so well deserved": Tara Allmendinger on her husband AJ Allmendinger's latest accomplishment

Earlier in March 2025, the Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger was named as one of the inductees into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame. Following the major announcement, the Kaulig Racing driver's wife penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram account for her husband.

Allmendinger has been competing under Kaulig Racing since 2019 in the Xfinity Series, and this year he landed a full-time seat in the Cup Series under the same team. He has amassed 18 wins, 86 top-ten finishes, and 11 pole positions in 131 starts in his decade-long career. On the other hand, in the Cup Series, the 43-year-old professional driver secured three wins, 81 top-ten finishes in 451 starts.

Tara Allmendinger shared an Instagram post with her husband, AJ Allmendinger, and son, Aero James, and wrote a celebratory message:

"Huge congratulations to my husband, AJ, on his induction into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame! We are so incredibly proud of you and all that you have accomplished. Your dedication, passion, and hard work have left a lasting impact on the sport, and this honor is so well deserved."

The Santa Clara, California, native ranks 15th on the Cup Series points table with 216 points. He secured three top-ten finishes in ten starts, and his best finish came at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he finished seventh.

