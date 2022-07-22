"Anytime you go back to a track that you have previously won at, you have a little more confidence" - Alex Bowman hopes to 'execute a solid race' at Pocono Raceway

After a great start to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season with a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the third race of the season, Alex Bowman will be looking to find some consistency as the regular calendar draws to a close. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has had his ups and downs in results all throughout the calendar, some due to his own mistakes, and some due to bad luck.

Having visited Victory Lane at the Pocono Raceway last year, Bowman will be fired up as NASCAR heads to the 2.5-mile-long track this weekend for the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400. The Tucson, Arizona native's victory at the track last year marked the #48 car's fourth visit to Victory Lane at the Long Pond, Pennsylvania track, with three prior visits with Jimmie Johnson.

The #48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver looked back at last year with the hopes of replicating his success this year as well, and said:

“Anytime you go back to a track that you have previously won at, you have a little more confidence and Pocono (Raceway) is one of those tracks for me. We had a great No.48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 last year and I know our team is doing everything they can to recreate that for me in this year’s car.’’

Bowman's crew chief Greg Ives also touched upon the team's commitment towards every individual and their ability to have the right midset, and said:

“Our team is really good at rallying together and continuing to fight when we are not where we want to be. We had good speed at Atlanta (Motor Speedway) and at Road America, just some unfortunate circumstances at each race that took us out of contention. Everyone at the shop and on the road is putting in the time this week to go back and try to repeat our success at Pocono (Raceway) from last year.’’

Alex Bowman's early retirement out of the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

29-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman had to retire early out of last weekend's Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 310-lap race saw the #38 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver get caught up in an early wreck that also involved the #31 and #42 cars of Justin Haley and Ty Dillon.

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC



Alex Bowman's radio communication was addressed to Ty Dillon after a crash takes both of them out early at #NASCAR



: @USA_Network "He's looking for a ride and he drives like an idiot."Alex Bowman's radio communication was addressed to Ty Dillon after a crash takes both of them out early at @NHMS "He's looking for a ride and he drives like an idiot."Alex Bowman's radio communication was addressed to Ty Dillon after a crash takes both of them out early at @NHMS. #NASCAR📺 : @USA_Network https://t.co/kJEVPeBGKJ

The resulting damage to Alex Bowman's car was severe enough for him to retire from the race. Watch him take on 'The Tricky Triangle' this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network.

