NASCAR 2022 at Las Vegas: Final results for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Alex Bowman takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Rahul Ahluwalia
Modified Mar 08, 2022 12:35 PM IST
Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports win the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube in overtime after a late caution. The race was decided by a 2-lap sprint when a late caution came out due to Eric Jones' crash.

Bowman applauded his crew's decision to pit him for two new tires that ultimately helped him duel against team-mate Kyle Larson to the checkered flag. The reigning Cup Series champion finished second in a nail-biting finish, with Ross Chastain rounding out the top three spots. This is the second top-five finish for Trackhouse Racing in the last three races.

Expressing his elation, Chastain later spoke to Fox Sports and said:

“This is what all the work is for. This is why we train and try to build our whole lives and careers, to have race cars like that. … I couldn’t be more proud of Trackhouse.”

Seven cars failed to reach the checkered flag due to crashes and other variables out of which one car was of Daniel Suarez who was left wanting for more. Suarez later tweeted, writing:

Really frustrating to have our day ruined like that. Rooting for my amigo @RossChastain to go get our team a great result. #OurHouse #Trackhouse
Really frustrating to have our day ruined like that. Rooting for my amigo @RossChastain to go get our team a great result. #OurHouse #Trackhouse https://t.co/PSzeqwwWwu

NASCAR's 2022 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube final results

The final standings for the 400-mile race held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway are as follows:

PositionDriverStatusPoints
1 A. BowmanRunning50
2 K. LarsonRunning 48
3R. ChastainRunning52
4K. BuschRunning41
5W. ByronRunning48
6A. AlmirolaRunning31
7T. ReddickRunning30
8M. Truex Jr.Running34
9C. ElliottRunning43
10C. BellRunning28
11A. DillonRunning26
12K. HarvickRunning28
13K. BuschRunning24
14J. LoganoRunning27
15C. LaJoieRunning22
16H. BurtonRunning21
17J. HaleyRunning20
18C. BuescherRunning19
19A. CindricRunning18
20T. DillonRunning17
21R. Stenhouse Jr.Running16
22D. HemricRunning0
23T. GillilandRunning14
24B. KeselwoskiRunning13
25D. Wallace Jr.Running13
26C. WareRunning11
27M. McDowellRunning10
28B. J. McLeodRunning9
29J. BilickiRunning0
30G. SmithleyRunning7
31E. JonesDNF6
32D. HamlinDNF14
33C. CusterDNF4
34G. BiffleDNF3
35C. BriscoeDNF5
36R. BlaneyDNF5
37D. SuarezDNF1
The NASCAR Cup Series will take place at the Pheonix Raceway this coming weekend. The track opened in 1964 and consists of a short 1-mile-long layout with relatively low banking. The event will mark the end of the West Swing Races that take place on the American West Coast.

Edited by Anurag C
