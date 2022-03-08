NASCAR 2022 at Las Vegas: Final results for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports win the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube in overtime after a late caution. The race was decided by a 2-lap sprint when a late caution came out due to Eric Jones' crash.
Bowman applauded his crew's decision to pit him for two new tires that ultimately helped him duel against team-mate Kyle Larson to the checkered flag. The reigning Cup Series champion finished second in a nail-biting finish, with Ross Chastain rounding out the top three spots. This is the second top-five finish for Trackhouse Racing in the last three races.
Expressing his elation, Chastain later spoke to Fox Sports and said:
“This is what all the work is for. This is why we train and try to build our whole lives and careers, to have race cars like that. … I couldn’t be more proud of Trackhouse.”
Seven cars failed to reach the checkered flag due to crashes and other variables out of which one car was of Daniel Suarez who was left wanting for more. Suarez later tweeted, writing:
Really frustrating to have our day ruined like that. Rooting for my amigo @RossChastain to go get our team a great result. #OurHouse #Trackhouse
NASCAR's 2022 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube final results
The final standings for the 400-mile race held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway are as follows:
The NASCAR Cup Series will take place at the Pheonix Raceway this coming weekend. The track opened in 1964 and consists of a short 1-mile-long layout with relatively low banking. The event will mark the end of the West Swing Races that take place on the American West Coast.