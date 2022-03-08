NASCAR 2022 at Las Vegas: Final results for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports win the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube in overtime after a late caution. The race was decided by a 2-lap sprint when a late caution came out due to Eric Jones' crash.

Bowman applauded his crew's decision to pit him for two new tires that ultimately helped him duel against team-mate Kyle Larson to the checkered flag. The reigning Cup Series champion finished second in a nail-biting finish, with Ross Chastain rounding out the top three spots. This is the second top-five finish for Trackhouse Racing in the last three races.

Expressing his elation, Chastain later spoke to Fox Sports and said:

“This is what all the work is for. This is why we train and try to build our whole lives and careers, to have race cars like that. … I couldn’t be more proud of Trackhouse.”

Seven cars failed to reach the checkered flag due to crashes and other variables out of which one car was of Daniel Suarez who was left wanting for more. Suarez later tweeted, writing:

Really frustrating to have our day ruined like that. Rooting for my amigo @RossChastain to go get our team a great result. #OurHouse #Trackhouse

NASCAR's 2022 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube final results

The final standings for the 400-mile race held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway are as follows:

Position Driver Status Points 1 A. Bowman Running 50 2 K. Larson Running 48 3 R. Chastain Running 52 4 K. Busch Running 41 5 W. Byron Running 48 6 A. Almirola Running 31 7 T. Reddick Running 30 8 M. Truex Jr. Running 34 9 C. Elliott Running 43 10 C. Bell Running 28 11 A. Dillon Running 26 12 K. Harvick Running 28 13 K. Busch Running 24 14 J. Logano Running 27 15 C. LaJoie Running 22 16 H. Burton Running 21 17 J. Haley Running 20 18 C. Buescher Running 19 19 A. Cindric Running 18 20 T. Dillon Running 17 21 R. Stenhouse Jr. Running 16 22 D. Hemric Running 0 23 T. Gilliland Running 14 24 B. Keselwoski Running 13 25 D. Wallace Jr. Running 13 26 C. Ware Running 11 27 M. McDowell Running 10 28 B. J. McLeod Running 9 29 J. Bilicki Running 0 30 G. Smithley Running 7 31 E. Jones DNF 6 32 D. Hamlin DNF 14 33 C. Custer DNF 4 34 G. Biffle DNF 3 35 C. Briscoe DNF 5 36 R. Blaney DNF 5 37 D. Suarez DNF 1

The NASCAR Cup Series will take place at the Pheonix Raceway this coming weekend. The track opened in 1964 and consists of a short 1-mile-long layout with relatively low banking. The event will mark the end of the West Swing Races that take place on the American West Coast.

