"We've always raced each other super clean and super respectfully" - Pennzoil 400 winner talks about racing Kyle Larson

NASCAR's latest race winner in Las Vegas, Alex Bowman, spoke about his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson. He talked about how the two got along on the track on Sunday.

The six-time Cup Series winner managed to get his seventh win after a late push.

Bowman was in the top 10 for most of the race distance. He claimed the No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 was fast on the day, but he did not get to the right track position.

On being asked about getting the win and racing by his teammate Kyle Larson, the Pennzoil 400 winner went on to credit his crew for making the right strategic calls.

A late call by his team meant he took the checkered flag ahead of Larson, while solidifying their respect on track. He said:

“Man, what a call by Greg Ives (crew chief) and the guys to take two (tires) there. Obviously it paid off. Racing Kyle (Larson) is always fun. Got to race him for a couple wins. We've always raced each other super clean and super respectfully."

Bowman also took a moment to acknowledge his tough start to the 2022 Cup Series season. The 28-year-old from Arizona finished 24th and 25th in the last two races at Daytona and Fontana and was appreciative of his team, saying:

“Just can't say enough about these guys. It's been a pretty awful start to the year, so to come out here and get a win on a last restart deal is pretty special.”

Kyle Larson finishes second in the Pennzoil 400 with team-mate Bowman taking the race win

Hendrick Motorsports seems to be on a roll after teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson achieved successive wins for the team at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Larson took the top step at the Auto Club Speedway the weekend before as Bowman recovered to win the Pennzoil 400 yesterday after a late caution bunched up the field.

After controversy at the WISE Power 400 for Hendrick Motorsports when Larson made contact with Chase Elliott, a 1-2 finish resulted in a major morale boost for the team.

Edited by Adam Dickson