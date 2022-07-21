NASCAR 2022: Where to watch M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Pennsylvania this weekend for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, which will be held at Pocono Raceway. The green flag will drop at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, July 24, 2022, and the race will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 3:20 pm ET on Saturday, July 23, 2022, and can be enjoyed on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for over 160 laps on the 2.5-mile-long track, resulting in a 400-mile-race.

NASCAR @NASCAR A triple dose of action is coming your way this weekend from @PoconoRaceway A triple dose of action is coming your way this weekend from @PoconoRaceway! https://t.co/mcvNC1kObu

The Tricky Triangle features 14 degrees of banking in Turn 1, 8 degrees of banking in Turn 2, and 6 degrees of banking in Turn 3.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch won last year’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, the NASCAR Cup Series has seen fourteen different winners (including five drivers with multiple wins) in 20 races. With two playoff spots remaining in the regular season, winless drivers will be even hungrier to seal their spot.

Where to watch NASCAR M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway:

Sunday, July 24, 2022

3:00 pm ET: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400

The 2022 M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway will air on USA Network, MRN, NBC Sports, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:00 pm ET. Live streams for the Cup and Xfinity race this weekend will be available on the USA Network app and NBC Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on usanetwork.com and nbcsports.com. Camping World Truck Series races will be available on FS1.

NBC and USA Network hold the broadcasting rights for the second half of the Cup Series and Xfinity Series season. As a result, all the action in Pennsylvania, including practice, qualifying, and the main event, will be telecast live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Pennsylvania.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far