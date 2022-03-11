Alex Bowman pumped to sport 'four-legged' livery

Alex Bowman, the winner of last week's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has revealed the livery he will be sporting on his car for this Sunday's race at Pheonix Raceway. Bowman drives for Hendrick Motorsports and competes with drivers like Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott as teammates. He is usually sponsored by Ally, which is primarily a bank holding company based out of Michigan.

Seeing as Ruoff Mortgage 500 in Avondale, Arizona, will be Bowman's home race, the driver has taken the opportunity to introduce a new sponsor and livery. He revealed the new colors on his car on Twitter, writing:

Paw prints on my car? Sign me up 🐾 Pumped to have @bestfriends back on the Ally 48 this weekend at the home track... let’s get back to VL and #SaveThemAll

See the livery below:

Alex Bowman @Alex_Bowman



Pumped to have Paw prints on my car? Sign me upPumped to have @bestfriends back on the Ally 48 this weekend at the home track... let’s get back to VL and #SaveThemAll Paw prints on my car? Sign me up 🐾Pumped to have @bestfriends back on the Ally 48 this weekend at the home track... let’s get back to VL and #SaveThemAll https://t.co/Xi7Xx7ee4Q

The paw-themed livery on the #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is courtesy of Best Friends Animal Society, an animal rescue organization. The paint scheme aims to spread awareness and encourage people to rescue strays in need of help. The 28-year-old driver, along with title sponsor Ally, also donates $4800 to a shelter every week, and $10,000 if he wins a race.

Alex Bowman's team-mate Kyle Larson reveals new livery ahead of Pheonix race

Alex Bowman's team-mate, Kyle Larson, also has a new livery for this Sunday's race. The second-place finisher at last week's Pennzoil 400 took to Twitter to show his new colors.

The primary sponsor for the reigning Cup Series champion this weekend will be Valvoline, one of the most recognizable brands of automotive lubricants.

Meanwhile, Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson will aim to keep their momentum up from the previous weekend with a good result on Sunday. Catch Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Pheonix Speedway in Arizona at 03:00 pm ET.

Edited by Anurag C