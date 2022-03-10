Watch: Hendrick Motorsports previews its new liveries for 2022 NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has kicked off in style for Hendrick Motorsports. The team has managed to win two out of the three West Swing Races as we head into the final event on the West Coast at Pheonix.

Ahead of Ruoff Mortgage 500 this weekend, the Concord, North Carolina-based team has revealed new paint schemes for three of its four cars.

Check out our new rides for @phoenixraceway.

The reigning Cup Series champion and WISE Power 400 winner Kyle Larson will sport the Valvoline livery on his #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. UniFirst, a uniform rental company, makes its debut on Chase Elliott's #9 Chevrolet.

Last week's winner of Pennzoil 400, Alex Bowman, has teamed up with Best Friends Animal Society. He will run a paw-themed livery on his #48 Chevy to aid animal rescue across the country. William Byron sticks to his colorful #24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 just as he raced last weekend.

NASCAR fans react to Hendrick Motorsports' new car liveries

The Concord, Carolina-based team has announced three new paint schemes for three of its four cars for the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Pheonix Raceway this weekend. With Hendrick Motorsports being one of this season's favorites, fans were quick to react to the new liveries.

One fan appreciated the livery on Kyle Larson's #5 Chevrolet, and said:

“Got to love @KyleLarsonRacin paint scheme. It looks sweet”

Another fan hyped up the UniFirst collaboration and exclaimed:

“Oooo that green @UniFirst_Corp #9 🔥”

The appreciation was not just for the two cars, but for the whole team as well, with one fan stating:

“Oh my god those schemes are awesome”

Meanwhile, Ruoff Mortgage 500 marks the finale of NASCAR's West Swing Races. It is scheduled to be held at Pheonix Raceway on Sunday, March 13, at 3:30 pm ET.

Edited by Anurag C