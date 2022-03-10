NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Race schedule and timings for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The Phoenix Raceway hosted the NASCAR Next Gen car test before becoming the venue for this weekend's Ruoff Mortgage 500. The 1-mile-long D-shaped track is one of the smaller tracks on the calendar and provides plenty of lead changes as seen over the years.

This weekend is going to be a crucial stepping stone for the driver who aims to contend for the championship this season. With the West Swing Races coming to an end at the Arizona situated track, NASCAR heads to Atlanta after this week's race.

Race schedule and timings for NASCAR 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500

Here is the complete race schedule for the upcoming races this weekend:

Friday, March 11, 2022:

07:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150

Saturday, March 12, 2022:

04:40 pm ET: Xfinity Series United Rentals 200

Sunday, March 13, 2022:

03:30 pm ET: Ruoff Mortgage 500

Alex Bowman reveals new livery for NASCAR 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports driver and winner of the Pennzoil 400 last week, has revealed a new livery that he will run in Arizona this weekend. The 28-year-old driver has teamed up with the Best Friends Animal Society, an animal rescue organization, to run a paw-themed livery on his #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Bowman has also donated to the charity along with primary sponsor Ally to help their cause. Jamie Little tweeted the new livery and said:

“Sneak peek! @Alex_Bowman’s paint scheme for this weekend at @phoenixraceway! Alex & Ally donate $4800 to a shelter in the Best Friends network each week. $10,000 if he wins. This week, The Barnhouse in Peoria, AZ is the recipient. Tune in Sunday to see our visit to that shelter!”

See the livery below:

Alex Bowman and team Hendrick Motorsports aim to finish the West Coast swing of races on a high with good results this Sunday.

