“All of a sudden, I never saw him all day": Carson Hocevar points some serious questions at Ty Majeski’s NASCAR Truck after it was penalized

NASCAR Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar fired shots at his rival Ty Majeski after the latter received penalties for failing inspection multiple times at Milwaukee.

Majeski's #98 ThorSport team headed to Milwaukee Mile after dominating at Richmond followed by their first victory of the season at Indianapolis Raceway Park. However, the #98 Ford truck created a buzz last weekend as it failed inspection multiple times until passing it on the morning of race day.

The #98 driver received multiple penalties due to a 'technical infraction' while crew chief, Joe Shear was ejected for the qualifying and the race. NASCAR also confiscated the #98 truck's right rear tire for further evaluation.

Carson Hocevar threw shade at his rival as he reckoned their superpower was taken away.

“The No. 98 [team] finally got their superpower taken away and now we can all race again,” he told FS1.

He later elaborated on his remarks in an interview with Frontstretch, where he said:

“There’s certain tricks you can do to make yourself way faster. It’s not springs and shocks that make you almost lap the field at Richmond and haul ass. He was the best truck all day in practice [at Milwaukee], and they took that away, and I never saw him all day.”

“We all push the envelope, right? But that was just blatant.” he concluded.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175

Ty Majeski posted the fastest lap during Saturday's practice session before his truck passed the inspection on Sunday morning. Due to the technical infraction, he was sent to the rear of the field for the Clean Harbors 175 and had a pass-through penalty.

While Carson Hocevar was in the mix for the fight and ended up finishing second at the mile-long oval, Majeski was classified seventh at the end of the race.

Carson Hocevar enjoyed his time around the Milwaukee Mile

The Milwaukee Mile hosted a NASCAR race for the first time in the last 14 years. The Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series drivers raced over the 1-mile oval last weekend.

Carson Hocevar did have fun driving around the oldest operating motor speedway worldwide but wasn't sure how entertained the audience was.

"I had fun, I enjoyed the track. I was trying not to slide like I was driving a dirt car. That was kind of endurable. I could make lap time, I could move around. I wasn't just sitting there dead in the water. Like I could match lap time, I couldn't go faster..." Hocevar said.

"As a driver that's what you could ask for, I don't know if it produced the greatest race. I don't know the history of it... I enjoyed driving it," he concluded.

The Truck Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 200 on Friday, September 8.