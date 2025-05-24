“Always better together”: Kelley Earnhardt shares heartwarming carousel of photos from her “special night” at the ‘Earnhardt’ premiere

Kelley Earnhardt Miller joined her family for the premiere of Earnhardt, a four-part docuseries based on NASCAR legend and her father Dale Earnhardt Sr. Kelley took to Instagram to share a touching carousel of family moments from the event, reflecting on the honor of her father's legacy.
The premiere took place at The Revelry at Camp North End in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday (May 23). It featured the first two episodes of the highly anticipated series now streaming on Prime Video and saw the Earnhardt family come together in full support.
Kelley's Instagram post read:
"Last night - EARNHARDT premiere - such a special night. Always better together!"
Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy, Kelley and her husband L.W. Miller alongside their son Wyatt, were joined by Kerry Earnhardt and wife Rene, as well as Kennedy and Karsyn Elledge with their partners and children, spanning three generations in tribute to one of the sport's most iconic figures.
Dale Jr. echoed his sister's sentiments, calling the premiere a hit in a Facebook update and reminding fans that the story is only halfway through.
"EARNHARDT Premiere was a hit. Hope everyone is enjoying episodes 1 and 2! Episodes 3 and 4 are out next Thursday on Prime Video."
The Earnhardt series, produced by Oscar-winning duo Brian Grazer and Ron Howard via Imagine Documentaries is split into four parts:
- Episode 1: Ironhead
- Episode 2: The Intimidator
- Episode 3: One Tough Customer
- Episode 4: Dale
The final two episodes of the series will be out on May 29.
Kelley Earnhardt's openness helped shape the most honest story of Dale Sr.'s life
As a key figure behind the project, Kelley Earnhardt's decision to embrace vulnerability was central to making the Earnhardt series as layered and intimate as it is. During the media interactions before the premiere, the JR Motorsports co-owner opened up about the process, crediting Imagine Entertainment's pitch and their intent to tell the story as it was.
"We were given an incredible idea by the Imagine team and an incredible piece of content to look at as they were interested in doing this project. We knew from the very onset that in order for it to tell the story as they described... part of the process would be to be very honest about our life," Kelley Earnhardt told NASCAR on YouTube (2:03 onwards).
The decision to show Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s triumphs and trials wasn't made lightly. Speaking to USA Today, Kelley reflected on the emotional maturity required to go forward with a story that would demand such honesty:
"I think just maturity and moving through life, right? There was a time that we wouldn't have been comfortable doing that. But we're adults and are married and have our own kids... So I think there just comes an area of maturity where you feel more comfortable, sharing the good and the bad."
Her willingness to revisit difficult memories was also praised by Dale Jr., who noted that her strength shaped the narrative’s integrity.
The result is a rare and humanizing glimpse into the Earnhardt family's journey, one that is already resonating with fans across the country. Currently ranked No. 1 among Prime Video series in the U.S., Earnhardt has also brought the racing legend's story to a new generation of fans who never saw him race.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.