Earnhardt is a four-part documentary series on Prime Video, premiering May 22, 2025. It explores the life of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. Directed by John Dahl, the series offers an in-depth look at his career and legacy.

The series is based on true events, chronicling Dale’s rise in stock car racing. It focuses on Dale Earnhardt Sr., a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion known as “The Intimidator.” He was a working-class icon who died in a 2001 Daytona 500 crash.

The documentary features interviews with family, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley E. Miller, and covers his impact on NASCAR and beyond. Below are details about Dale's life, the series’ production, and how to watch it.

Who is Dale Earnhardt Sr.?

The racer, born April 29, 1951, in Kannapolis, North Carolina, was a NASCAR icon. He grew up racing on dirt tracks, following his father, a short-track driver. His Winston Cup Series debut came in 1975, driving for Ed Negre. In 1979, he won his first Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

He earned 76 victories and seven championships, matching Richard Petty’s record. Known for his bold driving, he became a fan favorite, earning millions. His career peaked with a 1998 Daytona 500 win.

On February 18, 2001, he died in a last-lap crash at Daytona, aged 49. His death prompted NASCAR safety changes, like the HANS device. His son, a racer, and daughter, a racing executive, carry his legacy. The series uses archival footage and interviews to explore his rivalries, achievements, and influence on motorsports culture.

What details of Dale's life shape the story of the series?

Dale was the one of the finest reacers of his time (Image via Unsplash/@Charrel Jalving)

The series includes interviews with racing figures like Richard Childress, his team owner, and rival Jeff Gordon. Filming took place in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and Daytona, Florida, key locations in his life.

His 1998 Daytona 500 win, after 20 attempts, was a defining moment. Unseen footage from early dirt-track races and family archives, provided by his son and daughter, adds depth. The documentary highlights his mentorship of Michael Waltrip, who won the 2001 Daytona 500 during the fatal crash.

It also covers his founding of a racing team in 1980, showcasing his business acumen. These elements emphasize his lasting impact on racing.

How to watch Earnhardt?

The series is exclusive to the Prime Video (Image via Unsplash/@Oscar Nord)

The series premieres on Prime Video on May 22, 2025, exclusively in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia. No other platforms are confirmed for release. The first two episodes drop on May 22, with the final two on May 29, 2025, following a weekly schedule.

Each episode lasts about 60 minutes. Prime Video requires an Amazon Prime membership, costing $14.99 monthly or $139 annually in the U.S. Students pay $7.49 monthly or $69 annually. A 30-day free trial is available. The series is accessible on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, or via amazon.com/prime.

