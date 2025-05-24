NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s new Prime series soars to the top in the US

Dale Earnhardt Sr. may have left us over two decades ago, but his legacy continues to resonate with race fans and new audiences alike. That much became clear this week, as Prime Video's new docuseries Earnhardt surged to the top of the U.S. streaming charts, earning widespread praise just days after release.

The series released its first couple of episodes on May 22, looking back at the life and times of the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, with never-seen-before footage along with interviews of his close family members and racing peers.

Sports on Prime's official handle celebrated the early success with a post on X:

"Earnhardt is officially No. 1 in the U.S. on @PrimeVideo 🔥."

Produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer and directed by Joshua Altman, Earnhardt is shaping up to be the definitive portrait of one of motorsport's most iconic figures. The docuseries has struck a chord with viewers, especially long-time fans of NASCAR's golden era, with its blend of historical insight and personal emotion.

As of now, Earnhardt leads the U.S. Prime Video Top 10 list, outpacing other popular titles including:

Motorheads

Clarkson's Farm

Overcompensating

Battleship

Reacher

Another Simple Favor

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Prime Video will also broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series live for the first time this weekend during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s legacy gets a definitive retelling in Prime Video's Earnhardt

Dale Earnhardt Sr. with Rusty Wallace during the 2000 Daytona 500 practice. Source: Imagn

Earnhardt joins a group of films that have tried to capture the legacy of the NASCAR legend, Dale Earnhardt Sr. These include the CMT Films-produced 2007 movie Dale, the ESPN dramatized 2004 TV movie 3: The Dale Earnhardt Story, and The Day: Remembering Dale Earnhardt by NASCAR Media Group in 2011.

But, this latest series stands apart in its authenticity. Dale Earnhardt Jr., who appears prominently in the series and also serves as one of its producers, explained his motivation in a conversation with USA Today:

"I just wanted to introduce dad and his greatness to a generation of fans that maybe hadn't seen him race or didn't understand why he was so loved or appreciated. So, we're 20-25 years roughly removed from his passing, and there's just a lot of fans out there that are huge new fans of NASCAR that don't know what he's all about. So, it's a great opportunity to do that."

Dale Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller helped shape the four-part docuseries with no room for inaccuracies. The remaining two episodes of Earnhardt will be released on May 29, promising deeper dives into 'The Intimidator's' later career moments and his influence on NASCAR as it transitioned into a new era.

With powerful storytelling and emotional candor, the series has captivated fans and helped cement his legacy for a new generation.

