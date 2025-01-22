“Always a must”: Zane Smith’s wife McCall flaunts her dancing skills ahead of a celebratory night in St. Barts

On January 11, 2025, Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith and his wife McCall Smith celebrated their first marriage anniversary. The couple went on a getaway trip to an island near St. Barts. Smith and his wife are back in St. Barts, with McCall flaunting her dancing skills ahead of a celebratory night.

McCall Smith is a lifestyle influencer on Instagram with over 12,000 followers. She often shares fashion tips with her fans and also shares glimpses of her family off the racetrack. She and Zain Smith are childhood sweethearts who tied the knot in January 2024 after the latter popped the question during a Truck Series race weekend in April 2022.

In her recent story, Zane Smith's wife showcased her dancing skills while getting ready before a big night. She jammed on the song 'Messy' by Lola Young with a wine glass in her hand. McCall captioned the clip:

Trending

"dance party & rose is always a must in st barths"

McCall Smith flaunted her dancing skills on her Instagram (Source: @mccallkelli via Instagram)

In her next clip, Mrs. Smith donned a coral pink, off-shoulder maxi dress while her husband wore a pink shirt and black pants to match his wife's look. Later, the couple enjoyed their night at the La Petite Plage Saint-Barth's club. McCall Smith shared some of the fun moments in her story.

Here's a snapshot of the moments:

Crazy moments shared by McCall Smith on her Instagram (Source: @mccallkelli via Instagram)

“So many cute pics”: Zane Smith's wife on sharing the pictures from her trip

Zane Smith and his wife McCall boarded a chartered flight to Anguilla to celebrate their anniversary. She shared a scenic view of the island from her hotel's infinity pool and expressed her dilemma over which photo to share on her Instagram.

Before flying to the island, the couple enjoyed their stay at St. Barths and had champagne with pineapple fruitcake. After two trips, McCall Smith gathered a lot of images and expressed her confusion about which images to share with her fans. Sharing a picturesque view from the pool, she wrote:

"I have so much content I don't even know where to begin.... so many cute pics I need to share, and all of my outfits I wore on this trip!"

Zane Smith and his wife stayed at a luxurious five-star hotel, Belmond Cap Juluca, in Anguilla for their anniversary celebration. He even plucked a coconut from the tree for his wife, who shared the wholesome moment in her story.

After his split with Spire Motorsports, Zane Smith is ready to debut with Front Row Motorsports at the opener race of the season, the Daytona 500, scheduled on February 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback