Amy Earnhardt drops 4-word reaction on daughter Isla’s dance with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, recently took to her Instagram and shared images of her eldest daughter, Isla Rose Earnhardt, getting ready for an event. She also shared a clip of the father-daughter duo's dance before heading out.

Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt first met when Junior hired Amy to renovate his home in North Carolina. The couple soon began dating in 2009 and tied the knot on December 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. They share two daughters, Isla Rose Earnhardt and Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt.

In Amy Earnhardt's recent story, her daughter Isla wore a lavender embellished tulle dress from MyTheresa. Meanwhile, her husband, Dale Earnhardt Jr., wore a black suit, pairing it with a light blue shirt and blue jeans. The father-daughter duo performed a classic dance move in which Isla spun while Dale Jr. held her hand.

"Daddy daughter dance ready," Amy Earnhardt captioned the story.

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Amy Earnhardt's daughter Isla with her dancing with her father (Source: @amyearnhardt via Instagram)

In the follow-up story, Amy posted an image of her daughter's heart-shaped hair clip and wrote:

"I love this part of having tiny girls"

Amy Earnhardt shared her daughter's heart-shaped hair clip (Source: @amyearnhardt via Instagram)

She further shared the links of the dresses for her fans who wanted to know where she purchased them from.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife dismisses baby speculations sparked by her keen interest in motherhood book

Earlier this month, two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, shared a picture of a book sent to her by author Mel Braun on her Instagram story.

The book was titled "Magic Mama," and she shared the cover page on her story, tagging the author @mbraun218. She wrote:

“Thank you for the book Mel! Can't wait to dive into this”

Soon after she uploaded the story, a fan asked her if this was a sign of a major announcement for the Earnhardt family. Amy Earnhardt ended the speculation by replying to the fan on her story, writing:

"Not in the slightest"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. began his career in stock car racing through the Xfinity Series and competed in his first race in 1996. He achieved unparalleled success in the series, bagging two back-to-back titles in 1998 and 1999. He then transitioned into the Cup Series, securing 26 wins, 260 top-ten finishes, and 15 pole positions.

However, Junior never won a Cup Series title. He retired in 2017, ending his 19-year stint in the Cup Series. Now, the latter owns an Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports, with his sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller. Additionally, he owns the zMAX CARS Tour with former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick.

