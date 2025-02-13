Amy Earnhardt reveals what she expects from her husband Dale Jr. on Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day around the corner, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, revealed her expectations of her husband. She shared a new cocktail recipe with her husband on Instagram, ahead of the special day.

The couple first met when Dale Earnhardt Jr. hired Amy to renovate one of his properties in North Carolina. The couple tied the knot on December 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. After six years of marriage, they launched their premium handcrafted vodka brand High Rock in collaboration with Sugarland Distilling Company in 2022.

Dale Jr. and his wife shared a special cocktail recipe for Valentine's Day. They began by adding two ounces of their High Rock Vodka to a shaker, followed by one ounce of simple syrup. Then, Amy added five muddled strawberries to the drink.

The next step was to shake and strain the drink into a glass and top it off with sparkling water. Finally, garnish it with strawberry hearts. The couple captioned the post:

"Fall head over heels with this Lovers Bliss Martini, mixed by @dalejr and @mrsamyearnhardt 🍸💕"

The post was shared in collaboration with the couple's vodka brand, and Amy re-shared it in her Instagram story, with a light-hearted caption:

"I hope Dale shaves for Valentine's Day 🤗"

Amy Earnhardt revealed her Valentine's Day expectations of her husband (Source: @mrsamyearnhardt via Instagram)

Earlier, Dale Jr.'s wife shared the recipe for making refreshing "Italian lemon soda" using High Rock Vodka and some oranges.

"We can go for a week without talking": Dale Jr. and wife Amy opened up about their solution for disagreements

Earlier this month, the two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Dale Jr., and his wife Amy Earnhardt launched their new podcast Bless Your Hardt on the Dirty Mo Media YouTube channel. The first episode aired on February 7, 2025, and Amy opened up about her husband's habit of confrontation and argument.

During a conversation on the podcast, Dale Jr. revealed that he was concerned if the couple got into a disagreement before the show and explained:

"There's some concern from my end about the podcast, not really exposing something, but if we do have a disagreement and it's Thursday morning, we gotta sit down and have a show."

On the other hand, Amy mentioned that they might need to "hash it out" their quarrel on the show. She also claimed that the couple can ignore each other for days and even weeks during a conflict.

"We can go for a week without talking to each other even with the kids and the whole thing in the house," Amy said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. highlighted that the couple's new way was much better than raising voices at each other.

