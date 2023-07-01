Anheuser-Busch responds to Dylan Mulvaney's abandonment claims during Bud Light backlash

Anheuser-Busch has dismissed Dylan Mulvaney's recent claims of being left abandoned by the company after their disastrous campaign earlier this year.

America's beer-making giant has taken a $20 billion hit since its partnership with the social media influencer causing a nationwide boycott. Currently, Bud Light sales are at the lowest point with weekly sales down by 28.5% from the previous year. It has also lost its crown as America's top-selling beer to Modelo.

Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram where she revealed that the company didn't reach out to her after the campaign backfired. She claimed that the result of the campaign with Anheuser-Busch transpired into more "bullying and transphobia" than she could ever imagine.

Mulvaney fired shots at the company for not standing by her when her name was dragged through the mud, making her feel a loneliness that she wouldn't wish on anyone.

Following her comments, a spokesperson from Anheuser-Busch was quoted by The Daily Beast stating that the company is committed to the LGBTQ+ community. However, he didn't mention Mulvaney.

"committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community," the statement read.

The spokesperson further wrote that the safety and privacy of its employees and partners remain the top priority of the company.

"The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority," the spokesperson added. "As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best – brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers."

Mulvaney and the employees of Anheuser-Busch have both felt the heat of the failed campaign, with many being ridiculed and harassed. Despite the backlash, CEO Brendan Whitworth has assured that the company is committed to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Anheuser-Busch CEO answers whether sending a can to Dylan Mulvaney was a mistake

In an appearance on CBS Mornings, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth was asked whether sending a personalized can to Dylan Mulvaney was a mistake.

Whitworth didn't make any comments on Mulvaney but highlighted the company's support for the LGBTQ+ community over the past 25 years. He also added that they are focused on brewing great beer and listening to their customers.

"We’ll continue to support the communities and organizations that we’ve supported for decades, but as we move forward we want to focus on what we do best, which is brewing great beer for everyone, listening to our consumers, being humble and listening to them, making sure that we do right by our employees, take care and support our partners and, ultimately, make an impact in the community that we serve," he said.

When asked if the company would partner again with the trans influencer, Whitworth deferred from making any comments.

