“Anyone that says NASCAR is boring, they’re full of cr*p*” - ‘Proud’ Travis Pastrana reflects on his stellar performance in Daytona 500

Last week was a rollercoaster ride for action sports star Travis Pastrana, but he will never forget competing on dirt and making his NASCAR Cup Series debut that too in the iconic Daytona 500.

Despite a pit penalty and a crash on the last lap of overtime, Pastrana finished in 11th place, the second-highest finishing rookie driver behind Riley Herbst in tenth.

It was a special week for Travis Pastrana but with all his excitement comes exhaustion after a thrilling week of racing. Along with dirt racing at the Volusia and The Great American Race, he also competed in the Craftsman Truck Series on Friday (February 17) night, where he finished 13th, which was interrupted by rain.

Jamie Little @JamieLittleTV So proud of this one…known @TravisPastrana since he was 14. He is exceptional. Finished 11th in his first ever Cup race. (He’s a girl dad!) So proud of this one…known @TravisPastrana since he was 14. He is exceptional. Finished 11th in his first ever Cup race. (He’s a girl dad!) https://t.co/wUUzlWean8

Speaking about his stellar performance in his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race during the post-race interview, Pastrana said:

“As excited as I am right now, I might sleep for the next week. I am mentally and physically completely drained. Even the Truck race, my heart rate was 170 in a three-wide pack. 182 was my high."

"That’s just on adrenaline. So, anyone that says NASCAR is boring, they’re full of crap. They’ve definitely never been in a car because this was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done.”

“The greatest weeks or couple of weeks of my life” - Travis Pastrana

Travis Pastrana has tried his hand at various things in his life, but driving a NASCAR Cup Series car in the Daytona 500 was undoubtedly a new experience for him.

Speaking about it during the post-race interview, Pastrana said:

“This was one of the greatest if not the greatest weeks or couple of weeks of my life. Just coming here and even to go down to Volusia and camping with (Matt) Crafton and all the fans that came down there."

"Then realizing there were three guys that did the Clash and flew the red eye. These guys just love to drive. The Blocks came here just to watch me qualify and I’ve got all my friends and family here.”

The 39-year-old won’t return to run another Daytona 500 or Cup Series race after putting on a good show for his fans on Sunday (February 19) night at Daytona International Speedway.

