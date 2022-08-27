Aric Almirola signs multi-year NASCAR deal with Stewart-Haas Racing

Aric Almirola has signed a multi-year deal with Stewart-Haas Racing to continue driving the team’s #10 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series. With a multi-year contract extension, Almirola reversed his plans to retire at the end of the 2022 NASCAR season. His primary sponsor, Smithfield Foods, has also signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the team.

On Friday, Stewart-Haas Racing announced the news that Almirola will continue with the team. They have, however, not revealed the length of the contract extension, but the deal locks the #10 Ford Mustang for 2023 and beyond.

Almirola, who is fighting for a playoff spot as the regular season comes to an end, is 18th in the Cup Series standings and is trying to reach the 16-driver playoff field by winning Saturday’s final race of the regular Cup season. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway remains the only chance for the Florida native to make it into the playoffs.

In a press release, speaking about Almirola’s deal Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart said:

“All of us at SHR are very happy to have Aric back in our Smithfield Ford Mustang. I’ve always admired Aric because he’s always working to better himself, to find a better way. This year is proof of that. We’re in a tough sport, in terms of the competition and in terms of the commitment it takes to compete at this level. I’m proud of him and proud to extend our partnership with Smithfield.”

Aric Almirola @Aric_Almirola Thank you all for the support. Let’s keep it going. Thank you all for the support. Let’s keep it going. https://t.co/SX59IBDIXU

Aric Almirola has been associated with Stewart-Haas Racing since 2018 across the Cup Series, earning two of his three career victories at Talladega Superspeedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2018 and 2021 respectively. Since joining the team, he has made three appearances in the NASCAR playoffs from 2018 to 2020.

Aric Almirola on his contract extension at Stewart-Haas Racing

Aric Almirola elaborated on his feelings after signing his multi-year agreement and is happy to continue racing at Stewart-Haas Racing. In a statement about his contract extension, he said:

“I’m here to announce that I’ll be back. I know that doesn’t come as a surprise to many of you, but I put a lot of thought and a lot into discussing it with Janice and the kids, and, ultimately, the subject continued to get broached by the race team and Smithfield, and through all of that dialogue, mainly with the race team. So, they’ve decided to come back for a multi-year agreement, which is incredible.”

Catch Aric Almirola at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 27, 2022, where he will start on the 14th row after qualifying P27 in a rain-cancelled qualification.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C