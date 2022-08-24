NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Daytona Beach, Florida, this weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, which will be held at Daytona International Speedway. The green flag will drop at 7:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 27, 2022, and the event will be telecast live on NBC and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 5:05 pm ET on Saturday, August 26, 2022, and can be enjoyed on USA Network and MRN as well.

Sunday’s race will consist of 37 drivers who will compete for over 160 laps on the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway, resulting in a 400-mile-race. It features 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and two degrees in the back straightaways.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series has seen fifteen different winners, including eight drivers with multiple wins, in 25 races. With one race and one playoff spot remaining in the regular season, winless drivers will have the last chance to seal their playoff spot.

Where to watch NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s race at Daytona International Speedway:

Sunday, August 27, 2022

7:00 pm ET: Coke Zero Sugar 400

The 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway will air on NBC, Peacock, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:00 pm ET. Live streaming for this week’s Cup race will be available on the NBC Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the broadcasting rights for the second half of the Cup Series and Xfinity Series season. As a result, all the action in Daytona Beach, Florida, including qualifying and the main event will be telecast live on USA Network and MRN, while the main event will be live on NBC and MRN.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Daytona Beach.

