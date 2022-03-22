Austin Cindric "still can’t quite figure out" racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway

2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric was not the happiest of drivers after the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500. The #2 Menards/Knauf Ford driver retired after a pile-up at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. The incident involved 4 cars, one of which was Cindric.

The #47 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. blew a tire on lap 201 of 325 and lost control when Cindric tried to avoid him. His efforts were in vain as he and two other cars got caught up in the wreck.

The wrecked #2 Menards/Knauf Ford gets towed off-track:

Upon being asked about the race after his retirement, Cindric was confused on how to approach the 'new' Atlanta Motor Speedway, just like many other drivers. He emphasized the importance of track position and how difficult overtaking was, stating:

“It played out probably similar to what I thought it would after watching the Xfinity race [on Saturday]. We stayed in a really large pack and handling seemed to matter a little bit, but track position seems to matter a lot. To be honest, I still can’t quite figure out if there’s a trick to what we were doing [Sunday], but just a shame. I wish we had gotten to the end and had a shot at it.”

Austin Cindric won the 2022 Daytona 500, with which the rookie has virtually assured his presence in the play-offs for this season.

Austin Cindric on racing style at Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500

Quite a few drivers had strong opinions on how the pack went racing at the renewed Atlanta Motor Speedway this year. Austin Cindric, one of the many drivers that retired out of the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 commented on the topic and said:

“This style of racing we’re all together and it’s a pretty large hit. It’s a shame to be out of the race.”

The Team Penske driver also touched upon how track position was key, stating:

“I feel like (Sunday) if you weren’t fifth on forward, you were limited by whatever was happening in the first two or three rows.”

NASCAR heads to Austin, Texas, this weekend for the first road course action of the 2022 season.

