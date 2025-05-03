Austin Dillon gives a crystal clear take on RCR’s Texas and Kansas package

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon has expressed confidence in his team's setup for back-to-back intermediate runs at Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway. The No.3 driver compared his previous outing at Las Vegas and Miami to gauge his standings in the 1.5-mile tracks.

Ad

Dillon is coming off a streak of top-10 results at Bristol Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, having outpaced his two-time Cup champion teammate, Kyle Busch, at both events. In Homestead-Miami, the RCR driver began his race in 30th, but showed his No.3 Chevrolet's potential when he chased down the field to finish three spots shy of a top-10 result.

On Friday, May 2, Dillon spoke to the media ahead of the Würth 400 and shared that better qualifying could mean a good weekend at these intermediate-track races.

Ad

Trending

"I’m excited to have Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway back-to-back. I felt like we had a fast car at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March and a good car at Homestead-Miami Speedway. We passed a lot of cars in those two races. Emphasis will be on qualifying for us. If we can qualify well at those two tracks, I think we can have a pretty good weekend. Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway can be tracks where we can put ourselves in a better position in the point standings," he said (via Speedwaydigest.com)

Ad

Austin Dillon secured his third Cup Series win at Texas Motor Speedway in 2020. Notably, the result was part of RCR's first 1-2 finish since 2011. The Würth 400 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM on Sunday, May 4. The race will be streamed live on FS1 and Sirius XM.

Austin Dillon rued a missed opportunity after besting his RCR teammate Kyle Busch

Austin Dillon reflected on lost potential after his first top-10 result of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway. Despite finishing ahead of his decorated teammate Kyle Busch, Dillon felt his No.3 Chevy had the pace for an even stronger result.

Ad

During a post-race interview at Bristol, Dillon spoke about his run on the 1.5-mile concrete.

“Our No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet was just too tight to start the race, but then when the racing groove moved up we had something to race, for sure. I wish we could have made our way forward a little sooner because I think our Chevy had runs in it that were capable of a top-five finish,” Austin Dillon said.

Ad

Bristol witnessed low tire-falloff, resulting in the front runners going for conservative runs to avoid pit stops. Consequently, the field had trouble making passes around the banked track. This was evident with Busch's placing at 14th, one spot above his starting position. Austin Dillon, however, began his race two spots below his teammate but managed to climb the order for a 10th-place finish.

Busch saw a further step-back in the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega, where he got caught up in a crash with the two Fords of Brad Keselowski and Josh Berry, ending in a 27th-place finish for the 40-year-old. Meanwhile, Dillon secured his second straight 10th-place finish at the 188-lap event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.