Austin Dillon heading into Kansas with positive mindset following Texas top 10 finish

Austin Dillon appears to be on a roll after a slow start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Following a top-10 finish at Texas Motor Speedway, the Richard Childress Racing driver hopes to carry the momentum heading to Kansas Speedway.

Ad

Dillon, driver of the #3 Chevrolet Camaro, finished seventh at Texas last week, his best result in 11 races. It followed back-to-back 10th-place finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway after failing to break the top 10 in any of his previous outings this season.

The 35-year-old responded to a report from Racing America on X (formerly Twitter) about his third consecutive top-10 finish by sharing a positive mindset in preparation for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas this weekend.

Ad

Trending

"Hoping to carry the momentum to Kansas," Dillon said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the report stated:

"The No. 3 @RCRracing Chevrolet Is On A Roll 🔥. @austindillon3 collected a seventh-place finish in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, his third straight top-10 run."

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the Würth 400 at TMS, Austin Dillon ran a steady race starting from the 10th row. He didn't pick up stage points but walked out of the race weekend with 30 points thanks to his seventh-place finish.

As a result, the RCR driver moved up three spots to 21st in the points standings. He's not far from his veteran teammate, Kyle Busch, who sits in 16th with one top-five and four top-10 finishes. Both drivers are on a mission to return to the playoffs after missing the postseason last year.

Ad

Austin Dillon driving the #3 Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway is scheduled for May 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The 267-lapper is the last race before the NASCAR All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Ad

"I think we can have a pretty good weekend": Austin Dillon on racing at Kansas

Before the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, Austin Dillon expected a competitive pace from the #3 Chevrolet on intermediate tracks. He argued that the team could score good points at Texas and Kansas, given that he qualifies for a high starting position.

Ad

In a report by Speedway Digest, the Richard Childress Racing driver said:

"I’m excited to have Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway back-to-back. I felt like we had a fast car at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March and a good car at Homestead-Miami Speedway. We passed a lot of cars in those two races."

"Emphasis will be on qualifying for us. If we can qualify well at those two tracks, I think we can have a pretty good weekend. Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway can be tracks where we can put ourselves in a better position in the point standings," he added.

Ad

Austin Dillon (right) with RCR teammate Kyle Busch (left) - Source: Getty

Dillon delivered on his word and had a season-high finish at Texas Motor Speedway in seventh, beating teammate Kyle Busch, who crossed the line in 20th. His next test is at Kansas Speedway, where he has struggled to finish in the top 10 in previous seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.