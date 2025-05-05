Austin Dillon heading into Kansas with positive mindset following Texas top 10 finish

Austin Dillon appears to be on a roll after a slow start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Following a top-10 finish at Texas Motor Speedway, the Richard Childress Racing driver hopes to carry the momentum heading to Kansas Speedway.
Dillon, driver of the #3 Chevrolet Camaro, finished seventh at Texas last week, his best result in 11 races. It followed back-to-back 10th-place finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway after failing to break the top 10 in any of his previous outings this season.
The 35-year-old responded to a report from Racing America on X (formerly Twitter) about his third consecutive top-10 finish by sharing a positive mindset in preparation for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas this weekend.
"Hoping to carry the momentum to Kansas," Dillon said.
Meanwhile, the report stated:
"The No. 3 @RCRracing Chevrolet Is On A Roll 🔥. @austindillon3 collected a seventh-place finish in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, his third straight top-10 run."
During the Würth 400 at TMS, Austin Dillon ran a steady race starting from the 10th row. He didn't pick up stage points but walked out of the race weekend with 30 points thanks to his seventh-place finish.
As a result, the RCR driver moved up three spots to 21st in the points standings. He's not far from his veteran teammate, Kyle Busch, who sits in 16th with one top-five and four top-10 finishes. Both drivers are on a mission to return to the playoffs after missing the postseason last year.
The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway is scheduled for May 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The 267-lapper is the last race before the NASCAR All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
"I think we can have a pretty good weekend": Austin Dillon on racing at Kansas
Before the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, Austin Dillon expected a competitive pace from the #3 Chevrolet on intermediate tracks. He argued that the team could score good points at Texas and Kansas, given that he qualifies for a high starting position.
In a report by Speedway Digest, the Richard Childress Racing driver said:
"I’m excited to have Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway back-to-back. I felt like we had a fast car at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March and a good car at Homestead-Miami Speedway. We passed a lot of cars in those two races."
"Emphasis will be on qualifying for us. If we can qualify well at those two tracks, I think we can have a pretty good weekend. Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway can be tracks where we can put ourselves in a better position in the point standings," he added.
Dillon delivered on his word and had a season-high finish at Texas Motor Speedway in seventh, beating teammate Kyle Busch, who crossed the line in 20th. His next test is at Kansas Speedway, where he has struggled to finish in the top 10 in previous seasons.
