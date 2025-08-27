Austin Dillon states if it is harder to win races now more than ever ahead of NASCAR playoffs

In a new clip featuring Austin Dillon, the Richard Childress Racing driver shared his thoughts on how the sport has changed. He focused on what it now takes to win, and why wins are harder than ever to come by.The video was originally posted on X by Dirty Mo Media. In this particular clip, Austin Dillon talks candidly about NASCAR’s playoff system, in terms of momentum, and how execution has become the deciding factor in winning races.In the video, Dillon compares NASCAR’s current structure to other major sports, pointing out how success is increasingly tied to building momentum at the right time. He draws a parallel with the Atlanta Braves, who turned their season around with trades and rode a wave of momentum to success. According to Dillon:&quot;I think NASCAR has morphed our sport to be more like other sports. So from a racing purist standpoint like there's, there's definitely people that are probably frustrated from not rewarding consistency enough.&quot;&quot;I'll say this that winning a race now is harder than it's ever been and you can look at that from guys like Kyle Busch. You know he has won so many races in his career and now every little thing.. it takes a perfectly executed race to win now,&quot; he added.Speaking during playoff media day, Austin Dillon explained how he has approached the season and why he feels confident heading into the postseason. Dillon earned his playoff berth with a strong win at Richmond Raceway, where he took control late and secured a much-needed victory. That performance showed his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team is capable of competing at a high level when everything comes together.Dillon admitted he knows some fans doubt his ability to make it out of the Round of 16, but he doesn’t see that as a weakness. Austin Dillon said:“I always use it as fuel, but I feel like I have really a good confidence and a calm about it. I don’t have anything to prove in that sense. I’m just really happy with where we’re at as an organization.” (via si.com)Earlier in the season, Austin Dillon’s team struggled with results, but he noted that their execution has improved significantly. However, he also admitted qualifying has been an issue, something he hopes can turn into an advantage during the playoffs. Since playoff drivers qualify later in the session, Dillon believes this could help his team overcome one of its biggest hurdles.“It would be easier to sell a sponsor on 10 races than 5”: Austin Dillon on how NASCAR's Cup driver decision could benefit sponsorsIn another interview, Austin Dillon also spoke about NASCAR’s current rules limiting Cup Series drivers to just five Xfinity Series races each season. Along with his teammate Kyle Busch, Dillon believes the cap should be raised to 10.Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Austin Dillon explained that a higher limit would be more attractive for sponsors. Dillon said:“I know it’s very interesting from the CW standpoint.”“Their ratings have been very good, and more and more partners would probably be interested if we can get a 5–10 race schedule out there for Cup guys. It would be easier to sell a sponsor on 10 races than 5, maybe, and you can pair them together, and that makes more sense,” he added.He added that sponsors would find it easier to commit to a 10-race package, especially if drivers like himself and Busch could pair their schedules together.This season, Dillon returned to the Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway, his first start since 2023. Originally, that was set to be his only appearance of 2025. However, Richard Childress later put him behind the wheel of the No. 21 Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway after Austin Hill was suspended for an incident involving Aric Almirola at Indianapolis.