“Baseless distraction”: 23XI Racing attorney slams NASCAR’s new demand

A post on X by motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass revealed a fresh dispute between NASCAR and 23XI Racing. The post included a motion filed by NASCAR and a statement from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports’ attorney Jeffrey Kessler. The filing accuses both race teams of coordinating with drivers, their representatives, and sponsors to send emails raising concerns about their charter status.The motion from NASCAR demands that 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports explain why they should not face sanctions for these alleged coordinated communications. Pockrass captioned the post, quoting 23XI attorney Kessler’s statement:“NASCAR filed motion that 23XI/FRM should show why they shouldn't be sanctioned for what NASCAR alleges was them coordinating with drivers and/or driver reps and/or sponsors to send emails with concerns teams might not be chartered. 23XI/FRM attorney Jeffrey Kessler statement.”According to Kessler’s statement, however, NASCAR’s filing is a tactic to shift focus away from larger issues. He called the demand:“Yet another baseless distraction intended to try to divert the Court's attention from the overwhelming evidence that demonstrates that Jim France and NASCAR have been operating an unlawful monopoly that has hurt not just my clients, but all of stock car racing.”This dispute is part of the larger antitrust lawsuit that 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed after refusing to sign NASCAR’s new charter renewal agreements. The charter system functions similarly to sports franchises, but NASCAR retains the power to revoke charters, guaranteeing race entry and prize money. Thirteen other organizations signed the renewal last September, but 23XI and Front Row declined, claiming the terms were anti-competitive.Earlier, a three-judge federal appellate panel sided with NASCAR, overturning a lower court injunction that had temporarily recognized both teams as chartered while the case moved forward. The appeals court said it could find no legal precedent supporting the lower court’s reasoning and ruled the teams had not shown a substantial likelihood of winning on that legal theory. The decision means NASCAR can treat them as unchartered after the appeal window closes, unless the ruling is challenged.The 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR antitrust trial is currently set for December 1. Until then, both teams plan to continue competing in the Cup Series while pursuing what they say is a fairer economic model for the sport.23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick describes the challenges of his first race without a charterTwo weeks prior, 23XI Racing competed without a charter for the first time this season at Dover Motor Speedway. This followed a court ruling denying 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports’ requests for a temporary restraining order in their fight with NASCAR. As a result, all cars from the two organizations were entered as open entries for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.The team's affected drivers were Bubba Wallace, Riley Herbst, and Tyler Reddick. Front Row’s uncharted entries included Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, and Zane Smith. Running as open entries meant each driver had to qualify on speed, with no guaranteed starting spot or charter-related prize money.Tyler Reddick onstage during driver intros before the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on July 20, 2025 - Source: GettyDespite the setback, Reddick delivered a solid performance. Driving the #45 Toyota Camry XSE, he qualified well for the 400-lap event and finished P12, just behind Kyle Busch. He had slipped to P13 by the end of stage one, improved to P11 in stage two, and held his position close to the top 10 in the final run. Reflecting on the experience, Reddick told Frontstretch Media:“Yeah, we just, really go in the right direction on the right side tires. That's kind of something we fought all day long, firing off even on the floor. We were hoping it was going to work out for us.”Reddick’s result at Dover helped him maintain fifth place in the Cup Series standings with 640 points. He is now up to 673 points, while his position has come down to sixth. In the 2025 season, he has recorded five top-five and eight top-10 finishes.