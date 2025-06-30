"Best gift giver": Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha beams over for son Brexton’s wholesome gesture

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, shared a heartwarming story about their son, Brexton, on social media. She received a red garden mug from her son, and called him the most thoughtful 'gift giver' for his present.

In a whirlwind season filled with races for both son and father, Samantha has balanced their hectic schedule with her entrepreneurial ventures. However, she has always found time for gardening, which she finds therapeutic. In her recent Instagram story, she shared an image of the red ceramic mug, reading 'Gardener of the year,' and wrote:

"Brexton is the best gift giver. I need to do a whole story one day on how much thought he puts into things."

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, shares their son, Brexton's garden mug gift on her story - Source: via @samanthabusch on Instagram

The story gives NASCAR fans a glimpse of Samantha beyond her public appearances. With husband Kyle Busch in the thick of a postseason chase, Brexton continuing to climb the grassroots racing ranks, and her pop-up shop making stops across the NASCAR schedule, her plate has never been fuller.

Samantha's Museum Gift Shop marked another successful pit stop at Atlanta, as part of her ongoing Shop Samantha Busch tour, where she offers lifestyle retail on race weekends. Her brand, Shop Samantha Busch, has been a consistent presence on the circuit and is set to return to Chicago this weekend.

Meanwhile, Brexton won his third Bandolero Bandit win of the year at Charlotte Motor Speedway's CookOut Summer Shootout. The win, fittingly, came with the entire Busch family watching, as the 10-year-old racer continued his increasingly promising summer campaign behind the wheel of the No. 6 car.

"If you find another winner… you're in a must-win": Kyle Busch outlines steep road to 2025 NASCAR playoffs

Austin Cindric (2), Kyle Busch (8), and Denny Hamlin (11) during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta. Source: Getty

While Samantha has embraced her busy life, her husband, Kyle Busch, is fighting to turn around a frustrating stretch in his otherwise stellar Cup Series career. He missed the 2024 playoffs for the first time since 2005 and entered 2025 with a point to prove.

But with just eight races remaining in the regular season, and 12 different winners, the climb back into contention is growing steeper. He currently sits 20th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 356 points, -72 behind the cutline. Only four playoff spots remain open following Chase Elliott's win at Echo Park Speedway.

Speaking to FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass after the race, Busch discussed the challenge ahead:

"I'd say, if you find another winner outside (the top 16), then you're in a must-win. Right now today, pointing your way in, with no more new winners, is certainly doable. It's just, our biggest fault is not being able to get stage points. If we could have a big points day... like COTA-type days for the next eight weeks, that'll put you right back into the thick of things and you'll be fine." (0:08 onwards)

The team has flirted with consistency in spurts, most notably with his only top-five finish of the season at COTA earlier this year. But the inability to regularly secure stage points has stunted their points trajectory.

Kyle Busch's next shot comes this weekend at the Chicago Street Course, preceded by a trip to Oxford Plains Speedway for the Celebration of America 300 on July 1–2, in a late model special.

