"Better than the primary": Fans react to Chase Elliott's latest NASCAR Cup Series paint scheme

Chase Elliott is all set to race with a special paint scheme in the season-opening exhibition event Busch Light Clash, receiving a rousing response from fans.

The No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Hendrick Motorsports will feature a white metallic look in LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 4. Hendrick Motorsports recently revealed an imposing white scheme for the model that will give it a sophisticated look.

Expand Tweet

The blue of the No. 9 and the NAPA logo are featured prominently on top, but they come with an all-white livery. This paint scheme is widely accepted, and comments prove that the pearlescent special Clash paintwork is approved. This is reflected in fans’ comments on social media who have shared their enthusiasm.

"That looks real nice," an X user wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Absolutely Diggin it," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

"Better than the primary," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

"Ok now we're talking. Gonna need this in 1/24 scale autographed ASAP. See you in Victory Lane!"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After finishing 11th in the first-ever Busch Light Clash held at the LA Memorial Coliseum back in 2022 and in 21st place during last year’s race, there is massive expectation from Elliott this time around.

Fans will be looking at the performance on track but will also admire the aesthetic evolution of the 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The six-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver and the 2020 Cup Series champion, Chase Elliott comes into the 2024 season hoping to bounce back victoriously. The 2023 season was a challenging one for him through circumstances that included injury and suspension. Elliott, alongside crew chief Alan Gustafson, a returning combatant, prepares with eyes on victory lane for 2024.

Chase Elliott reveals special `White-Out’ NAPA colors for Busch Light Clash

In the latest surprise announcement, Chase Elliott revealed a uni white NAPA paint scheme solely for the upcoming Busch Light Clash.

Expand Tweet

Contrary to the primary NAPA Auto Parts scheme which boasted an all-blue look with yellow lines’ highlights, the new white design is modest and simple. The hope is that this special design will not be limited to the Busch Light Clash only; fans would like to see its beauty in night races throughout the season.

In the 2024 season, four NAPA paint schemes for Chase Elliott are bound to be seen on the racetrack for different races.