Bob Pockrass delivers update on NASCAR’s choice of tire for Darlington throwback race

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway this weekend for the Goodyear 400, the eighth round of the 2025 season. As part of Throwback Weekend at the iconic 1.366-mile oval, several Cup and Xfinity Series teams will pay tribute to drivers and teams from the past with special paint schemes.

Ahead of the race weekend, Goodyear has announced the tire compounds for the Cup Series race. With the track known for its high tire wear, NASCAR has opted for the 18-inch Speedway Radial tires. Each team will be allocated one set for practice, one set for qualifying, and 11 sets for the 293-lap race, including the scrubbed set from qualifying.

Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass shared that this weekend's tire compound is the same one used in both Darlington races last year. It is also the same tire setup from recent intermediate oval races at Las Vegas and Homestead and is scheduled to be used at the upcoming races at Texas and Kansas.

Pockrass also reported that the Akron, Ohio-based manufacturer will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the iconic Goodyear Blimp with a special sidewall design.

"Cup tire this weekend for Darlington is same as last year and same as already run at Vegas and Homestead this year. Tires will be branded to celebrate the 100th year of Goodyear blimp," he wrote on X.

Tire management will be key at Darlington Raceway, where drivers often tend to ride the wall. Brad Keselowski won last year’s Goodyear 400 after Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher made contact. In the fall race, Chase Briscoe secured Stewart-Haas Racing’s final victory, earning a playoff spot.

Josh Berry and Kyle Larson made a trip to victory lane in Las Vegas and Homestead, respectively, on the same tire compound that is slated to be used this weekend.

Goodyear executive previews NASCAR Cup race at Darlington

Goodyear has served as the title sponsor for the Cup Series Throwback Weekend race since 2021. The manufacturer has a long history with the stock car racing series and has remained the exclusive tire supplier to the top-three series since 1997.

Stu Grant, General Manager of Global Race Tires at Goodyear, said that Darlington remains one of the most exciting weekends on the NASCAR calendar. He highlighted that tire management will be a key factor, with pit crew performance during four-tire stops also playing a crucial role in deciding track position.

"Goodyear and Darlington both have rich histories in NASCAR, and we are very proud of that as a company. On the track, Darlington is a high tire wear track so tire management will be important for the drivers, and the pit crews will have a lot to say about how their teams perform with four-tire stops all day long," Grant said via Jayski.com.

The Sports Clips 200 Xfinity race at Darlington is scheduled on Saturday (Apr. 5) at 3:30 PM ET. The Goodyear 400 Cup race is scheduled on Sunday (Apr. 6) at 3:00 PM ET. Catch the action live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM.

