Bob Pockrass highlights NASCAR’s “sunset rules” ahead of Truck race at Rockingham

Ahead of Friday's NASCAR Truck Series event, 'Black's Tire 200', at the Rockingham Speedway, Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared an insight into the rules of the truck race during the time of sunset at Rockingham, North Carolina. According to Pockrass, NASCAR lets the teams know what time sunset will be after the first stage, and in the event of there being delays in the race that push a restart after sunset time, then once whoever is leading the race at that moment crosses the start/finish line, only two laps will be remaining in the race.

The upcoming Truck Series event begins at 5:00 p.m. local time, and the sunset is at 7:55 p.m.. With the Black's Tire 200 being 188 miles, and with Truck races averaging out to be 90 minutes to two hours in duration, it's possible that the sunset rule might not come into effect, but as Pockrass says, it's only in case of major delays.

"Sunset here at Rockingham 7:55p ET so should be good with no rain. Sunset rules: NASCAR gives teams sunset time after the first stage. If for some reason extensive delays, once they reach sunset time, the next time the leader crosses the start-finish line, it is two laps to go."

Going into the Truck Series race, Corey Heim, driving the #11 of Tricon Garage, currently sits at the top of the leaderboard. Behind him is the race-winner of last weekend's Weather Guard Truck race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Chandler Smith. Ty Majeski, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing's Tyler Ankrum, and Daniel Hemric close out the top five in the battle for the championship.

Ahead of the race at 5:00 p.m., the practice session for main event will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 1:30 p.m. ET. The qualifying order for the race can be checked out here.

NASCAR Truck Series returns to Rockingham Speedway after a decade

The last time that a Truck Series event was held at the Rockingham Speedway was in 2013, and it returns on Friday for the first time in over a decade. The reason that races stopped being held at the North Carolina track was due to decreasing attendance, as well as due to the sport's decision to move to newer tracks in different markets and shut down historic tracks.

Later this weekend, the Xfinity Series race will also be taking place at this historic location, which has hosted the stock car racing sport for almost four decades, starting from 1965 until they stopped Cup and Xfinity races in 2004. Discussing the return to 'The Rock', the sport's Executive Vice President Ben Kennedy spoke about looking forward to racing here again.

“Rockingham Speedway has a storied history in NASCAR, so we look forward to the return of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series to the famed racetrack. The holiday race weekend at The Rock will offer the opportunity to showcase the future stars of the sport at a venue with a rich history.”

The practice session for Saturday's North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire Xfinity event takes place on Friday at 3:05 p.m. ET, with qualifying happening on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET and the race at 4:00 p.m.

