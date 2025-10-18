“Boy went to join Jesus”: Tyler Reddick’s wife Alexa mourns the heartbreaking loss of their new friend from CVICU

Tyler Reddick's wife, Alexa, shared the tragic loss of a young boy she'd befriended at the CVICU. She expressed her grief and extended her prayers to the kid's parents.

Reddick's infant son, Rookie, is currently receiving treatment for an enlarged heart due to a tumour pressing on his renal blood vessels. He got admitted to the cardiovascular intensive care unit in late September.

Rookie underwent surgery to remove his right kidney and is now recovering well. However, Alexa endured a heartbreaking moment at the hospital.

In an Instagram story uploaded by Alexa, she mourned the loss of a young boy named Major.

"We made friends with the sweetest family here in the CVICU and sadly their boy went to join Jesus last night. His name is Major, his mom Casey and dad Brandon are the most selfless and loving people I have ever met. Please lift them up in prayer."

Tyler Reddick's wife shares heartbreaking loss of new friend. - Source: @Instagram/alexreddick_

Tyler Reddick competes in the Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 19. The 23XL Racing driver has been racing amidst the whole ordeal with his four-month-old baby. Reddick and his wife also share an elder son, Beau Reddick, born in January 2020.

Tyler Reddick's wife shares update post-surgery

Tyler Reddick's wife provided a positive health update on her son. Alexa shared an Instagram story about Rookie's kidney removal surgery. She noted that the procedure had gone smoothly, while the medical team is optimistic about recovery. Rookie will be monitored in the upcoming days for his vital signs.

NASCAR reporter Claire B Lang shared the news on X, while Alexa's Instagram story read,

'He had another central line & art line placed before surgery so no cute pictures tonight. ❤️‍🩹 Rookie came back one kidney lighter. He is recovering and still coming out of anesthesia. The surgery went well and his team is confident he will not need treatment after. The next couple days he will be sore so l will take a break here while we get him over this hump. They are watching his BP & heart rate to see how they are responding."

On the racing front, Tyler Reddick was eliminated from the playoffs during the round of 12. The No.45 driver had a hopeful pole start at Charlotte Roval, but faded to a tenth-place finish by race end. He lost his lead early to road course ace, Shane van Gisbergen, who went on to win the race altogether.

Reddick's latest outing at Las Vegas recorded a P5 finish after an eighth-place start. The result marks his third consecutive top-10 finish in the playoffs. Meanwhile, his teammate, Bubba Wallace, was left in the dust with a 22nd-place finish at Vegas.

