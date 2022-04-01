Brad Keselowski pays respect to veterans in a unique way

Brad Keselowski has not had as smooth a 2022 season as he would have hoped for.

The No. 6 driver from the Roush Fenway Keselowski team was issued with an L2 level penalty last week for tampering with a single source supplied part.

However, the 38-year-old driver has not let a setback dampen his spirits as he prepares to pay tribute to military veterans by writing their children's names on his car.

In commemoration, Keselowski will carry a different name on his No. 6 Ford Mustang for each race throughout the month of April. He tweeted about his plans to show support for the veterans and wrote:

"Throughout April I’ll have a special military child above my passenger door each race. We’re kicking it off this weekend in Richmond with two names… Welcome aboard, Taylor and Sadie. #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild #MOMC"

See the tweet below:

Brad Keselowski @keselowski



We’re kicking it off this weekend in Richmond with two names… Welcome aboard, Taylor and Sadie. #MOMC Throughout April I’ll have a special military child above my passenger door each race.We’re kicking it off this weekend in Richmond with two names… Welcome aboard, Taylor and Sadie. #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild Throughout April I’ll have a special military child above my passenger door each race. We’re kicking it off this weekend in Richmond with two names… Welcome aboard, Taylor and Sadie. #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild #MOMC https://t.co/XGSDTPprIl

Brad Keslowski is set to carry the names of Taylor and Sadie Horn for this weekend's Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

Fans react to Brad Keselowski's tribute to veterans

Fans quickly started replying to Brad Keselowski's tweet on how he would carry a different veteran child's name on his car at all races throughout April.

People were touched by his gesture and started wishing him luck after the difficulties he has had in the 2022 season so far. One fan went onto appreciate the RFK Racing driver, writing:

"Such a great thing you’re doing! Being a military kid is HARD!"

See the tweet below:

Another fan appreciated his support for war veterans, writing:

"Thank you for your support"

See the tweet below:

One fan took the opportunity to celebrate the children of military personnel and wrote:

"Yay for all Military “Brats” out there!"

See the tweet below:

Catch Brad Keselowski at the Toyota Owners 400 this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Edited by Adam Dickson