Brad Keselowski’s crew chief laments RFK’s costly error at Pocono: “We can’t let that happen”

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Brad Keselowski's crew chief, Jeremy Bullins, was recently featured in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90. During the interaction, the crew chief talked about Keselowski's Pocono Raceway mishap that derailed his lead.

The #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver had a mid-pack start at the 160-lap race. Keselowski qualified 14th for the race at the 2.50-mile 'Tricky Triangle' track with a best speed of 170.53 mph and a best lap time of 52.78 seconds. He was just 0.64 seconds behind the pole-sitter, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin.

Brad Keselowski had a 27-lap lead in the 400-mile race, but on lap 56, he made a costly error as he entered the pit lane. Generally, the pit lane is closed for one lap after a yellow flag, but during the 160-lap race, the lane was closed for three laps.

Following a major miscommunication, the #6 Ford Mustang driver gave his lead willingly and entered the pit road without double-checking. Reflecting on the mishap, Jeremy Bullins told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 (via X):

"So when I'm talking to Brad, I'm talking about whether or not we're going to pit or stay out, what we're going to do if we do pit. You know, I kind of for granted that TJ can see the light and hear NASCAR and, you know, kind of let him handle that side of it. And I usually don't talk about it a whole lot. And it just wound up being a miscommunication. He thought he heard it was open. I never heard anything." [00:00]

"You know, at that point you're waiting on NASCAR to tell you have a penalty. I really didn't say a whole lot, because I was kind of waiting here, man, just one of those things, man, it seems it's unfortunate we had a great day going really put us in a bad spot. But it's, you know, something we can clean up on our end, as far as how we communicate it and all that kind of stuff. And TJ and I checking off with each other because you know at the end of the day we got to be better than that; we can't let that happen," he added. [00:45]

Despite a major setback during the Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM, Brad Keselowski secured a spot among the top-ten drivers. He landed a ninth-place finish, one spot behind his teammate Ryan Preece.

"They’re pushing me": Brad Keselowski gave his honest take about his teammates outperforming him in the 2025 season

In April 2025, ahead of the Jack Link's 500, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski was featured in a media day availability. During the interaction, the RFK driver shared his thoughts on his teammates outperforming him in the 2025 season.

Keselowski witnessed one of his worst seasons this year since his full-time debut in 2010. In 17 starts this season, the #6 Ford driver has yet to secure a win and ranks 30th in the Cup Series points table. Meanwhile, his teammates rank inside the top-20 drivers.

Reflecting on the situation, Brad Keselowski told the press (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

“They’re pushing me, which is good. I don’t want it to be a one-directional relationship where I was pushing them. Maybe I got a little more than I hoped for (laughing), but I really like the intensity that both of them have."

Ryan Preece ranks 14th in the Cup Series points table with 388 points under his name. Additionally, he secured seven top-ten and one top-five finish this season. Meanwhile, Chris Buescher holds 11th place on the points table with 421 points, nine top-ten finishes, and three top-five finishes in 17 starts.

