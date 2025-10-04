Brent Crews says racing’s a “cruel sport” after Corey Heim beats him for his record-setting win

Brent Crews reflected on the highs and lows of racing after losing to Corey Heim, despite leading the most laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday. The 17-year-old called motorsports both cruel and amazing, adding that he’s determined to keep learning from the experience.Crews started the Ecosave 250 at the Charlotte Roval in third on a part-time entry in the #1 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage. He took the lead on the opening lap following a multi-car wreck involving Layne Riggs, Grant Enfinger, and pole sitter Corey Heim.With three laps remaining, Crew's Tricon Garage teammate, Toni Breidinger, stopped on the track and forced a caution. He pitted from the lead and rejoined the field in seventh. Heim then won for the 10th time this year—beating Greg Biffle on the record for wins in a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.Reflecting on his gut-wrenching outing leading for 56 of 70 laps, the young racecar driver said (via Peter Stratta on X):“Racing is a cruel and amazing sport.”“Continuing to learn. Just hate it for my team that we weren't able to go to victory lane today. We had the winning car for sure there... just sucks we're in second. But happy to be here,” he added.Brent Crews crossed the line in second place between Corey Heim and Gio Ruggiero, giving the Toyota-affiliated team a commendable 1-2-3 finish. Rajah Caruth came home in fourth, followed by Connor Zilisch, who is also breaking records this year, but in the Xfinity Series.Crews has yet to disclose his plans for a full-time ride next year, though rumors say he would likely drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series. He is already driving for JGR in the ARCA Menards Series.“It always sounded like so much fun to me”: Brent Crews on starting a NASCAR team at a young ageEarlier this year, 17-year-old Brent Crews launched his own race team at Watkins Glen Raceway. He shared that nobody dismissed his idea, so he sold his micro sprints to raise the funds needed to make the team a reality.Crews, a native of Davidson, North Carolina, said (via NASCAR reporter Toby Christie):“I grew up going to dinner on race weekends with guys like Nick Tucker and Brian Keselowski, listening to stories about building race cars and engines out of spare parts and barely getting to the track.”“Even though everyone would tell them they were crazy, it always sounded like so much fun to me. When we started talking about me buying a truck to run Watkins Glen, no one was willing to tell me it was a bad idea, and it just kind of snowballed from there. I sold all my micro sprints to raise some of the money, and here we are,” he added.The race at Watkins Glen saw the #70 Brent Crews Motorsports Toyota score a 17th-place finish. Corey Heim emerged victorious ahead of Daniel Hemric and Rio Ruggiero. Full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell also entered the road course event and finished fourth.