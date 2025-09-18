Brexton Busch surrounded by mom Samantha and sister Lennix after he wins the Bando Nats & INEX Bandolero Championship

Brexton Busch, son of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, celebrated major milestones this year by winning the Bandolero Nationals (Bando Nats) and clinching the INEX Bandolero National Championship. He expressed gratitude for the support that helped him reach these achievements, sharing the victory stage alongside his mother, Samantha, and sister, Lennix.Busch became the provisional series champion after winning over the weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 10-year-old described it as his goal for the year, but now he has his sights set on a rematch with his father at the SERVPRO Battle of the Busch Round 2 before taking on the Tulsa Shootout.In an X post, Brexton Busch reflected on his championship-winning run this year.“One of our main goals this year was winning the Bando Nats &amp; the National Championship! We did just that, maximizing our points to their full potential. Big thank you to Aaron, Al, Uncle Greg, and my mom &amp; dad for their hard work all spring and summer!! Now we get ready for Tulsa and (SERVPRO) Battle of the Busch’s Round 2!” he wrote.Earlier this year at Millbridge Speedway, Brexton faced off against his father for the first time, finishing third behind Kyle, who took the win. Their rematch is set for November at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which the 63-time Cup race winner calls his home turf.The Tulsa Shootout, recognized as the largest micro sprint race in the country, kicks off December 29 at Tulsa Expo Raceway. The young Busch will return as the defending Junior Sprint winner after capturing his first Golden Driller trophy last year.“You got so lucky”: Brexton Busch on his rematch against his father in Las VegasBrexton Busch had sharp words for his father, Kyle Busch, ahead of their rematch at the SERVPRO Battle of the Busch Round 2 in Las Vegas. He said the veteran NASCAR driver only got lucky in their race at Millbridge Speedway and said he won’t let it happen again.The older Busch spoke about the event on Instagram, writing:“I won Round 1 but (Brexton Busch) wants another chance. This time on my home turf! (SERVPRO) Battle of the Busch’s Round 2. November 6th - 8th, (Open Wheel Showdown) at The Bullring at (Las Vegas Motor Speedway).“In response, the 10-year-old racecar driver commented:“You got so lucky the first time. No way beat me again!!”The Las Vegas showdown will take place just days after the NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix Raceway. Kyle Busch, behind the wheel of the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, is currently on a rough stretch—scoring only two top-fives and eight top-10s this season. More notably, he missed the playoffs for a second straight year, an unprecedented setback in his otherwise decorated career.Looking ahead, the Busch family has bigger plans in store. Once Brexton turns 16, he and Kyle intend to share an entry in the Craftsman Truck Series. The plan would see Kyle handling the superspeedway races until his son is old enough to compete on those tracks.