Brodie Kostecki’s V8 Supercars team looking forward to NASCAR debut as soon as 2024

Erebus Motorsports, known for its Australian Super Cars team led by Brodie Kostecki, has shared its plans to enter NASCAR events in 2024.

The team, under the guidance of CEO Barry Ryan, is exploring its expansion and is poised to collaborate with Richard Childress Racing. Their official NASCAR schedule will be determined once the 2024 calendars are released, allowing them to align their racing commitments.

Kostecki's promising NASCAR Cup Series debut earlier this season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, driving for Richard Childress Racing's No. 33 car, has solidified the relationship between Erebus Motorsports and RCR.

Barry Ryan emphasized that this partnership is a logical and beneficial step for all parties involved. He said (via AutoAction):

"It is something we’ve talked about for a while, and I’ve always told Betty (team founder Betty Klimenko) that it should be something we look at. With Brodie having so much interest in it, too, and with what he did, it’s silly not to keep developing our relationship with RCR for the benefit of both teams."

“RCR sees value in it for their road course program, and we see value in it. If we can send more staff over there and get some experience in between events, it’s invaluable," he added.

Ryan explained that the connection between Erebus and RCR began when Terry Wyhoon of Image Racing introduced them. This introduction was facilitated by Andrew Dickerson, an engineer who previously worked with Wyhoon and now collaborates with RCR.

Every team aims to secure frequent race victories, winning a championship would be a satisfying achievement, says Barry Ryan

According to Barry Ryan, both teams have already seen advantages from this partnership. Taking the next step in their collaboration is a natural progression, and it also presents opportunities for Brodie Kostecki, all while allowing him to remain a part of Erebus.

Ryan further says:

"Every team aspires to win races regularly, and if we can win a championship, then it’s a box ticked, so then what are we going to do next? Apart from trying to keep winning championships in Supercars, you’ve got to keep moving forward. You don’t go forward if you stand still."

"I think between Brodie’s interest and my explaining to her how it could be done financially – because this would be a business decision, not just Betty spending money – she is on board."

AutoNation has shared an image depicting a black No. 99 Erebus Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, featuring associate sponsorship from Coca-Cola and Shaw and Partners. However, it's important to note that this rendering doesn't appear to be an official representation of Kostecki's potential NASCAR ride in 2024.

In the Australian Super Cars Series, the team typically uses the No. 99, but this number is not available for use in the NASCAR Cup Series since it is already assigned to Trackhouse Racing and Daniel Suarez.

During Kostecki's NASCAR Cup Series debut, he initially qualified 11th but had to start from the rear due to a crash during his qualifying run at Indianapolis. Nevertheless, he showcased commendable performance during the race, steadily making his way through the field and finishing a respectable 22nd.

Kostecki, a 25-year-old Australian driver, expressed genuine enthusiasm for his NASCAR Cup Series debut. During his media interactions at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he revealed that he had been diligently working towards this opportunity for several years.