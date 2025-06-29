Bubba Wallace drops the F-bomb on Christopher Bell following a massive wreck in Atlanta 

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace recently got involved in a massive crash with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell during the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Following the same, Wallace dropped the F-bomb on Bell for his move during the 260-lap race.

Wallace qualified outside of the top 20 drivers and secured 24th place on the grid with a best time of 31.353 seconds. Meanwhile, Bell was a few spots behind Wallace and secured P28 with a best time of 31.450 seconds. With three laps to go in Stage One of the 260-mile race, the incident caused a multi-car pile-up on the track.

During lap 58, on turn four, Christopher Bell got spun out, collecting Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, and Austin Dillon. Reflecting on the same, NASCAR analyst Dustin Albino shared Wallace's thoughts on the multi-car pile-up and shared them via an X post:

"Christopher Bell is a f****** dumbass. That's what he gets"

However, Bubba Wallace managed to recover from the crash with the #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver and finished the 400.4-mile race in P22. Meanwhile, Bell and Blaney's day ended in an unfortunate DNF, resulting in a P30 and P40 finish. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott got his maiden win of the season and snapped his winless streak.

Bubba Wallace got candid about feeling under pressure from his teammate Tyler Reddick's success in the 2025 season

Earlier, in April 2025, Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace was featured on the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick's "Happy Hour" podcast. During the episode, Wallace touched upon the pressure he has been facing from his teammate, Tyler Reddick's performance in the 2025 season.

Reflecting on the same, the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver told Harvick:

"Seeing the success of the 45, not from a jealousy standpoint, but it's like 'I have the same stuff,' and I feel like I'm just as competitive as Tyler. I put all that weight on me, that pressure on me. So, I'm back in the gym, and nobody's telling me, 'Hey, you need to work out to run better; you need to be in more meetings to understand better.' I took that upon myself as, like, 'I'm doing just enough to get by, and that's not okay." [05:20 onwards]

Tyler Reddick currently ranks seventh on the Cup Series points table with 490 points. He has secured five top-ten and three top-five finishes with one pole position in 17 starts this season. Meanwhile, his teammate Bubba Wallace ranks five spots below him in P12. In comparison, Wallace has secured 412 points, six top-ten finishes, and three top-five finishes.

However, the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver has six unfortunate DNFs in 17 starts this season. Additionally, he has led 103 laps with an average finish of 19.294. On the other hand, Reddick has an average finish of 15.529 and an average start of 13.556.

