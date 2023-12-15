Bubba Wallace explains how Noah Gragson “genuinely wants to be better” after a scandalous year

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace recently talked about Noah Gragson's attempts at rehabilitation after the 25-year-old driver's suspension from NASCAR after liking a racially insensitive meme on social media.

Noah Gragson's graduation into the Cup Series has been tumultuous. The former JR Motorsports driver was a consistent championship contender in the sport's second-tier series, the Xfinity Series. Having finished his Xfinity title hunt in the runner-up spot in 2022, Gragson was offered to drive for Jimmie Johnson's newest foray in NASCAR, Legacy Motor Club.

However, Gragson couldn't break into the top 10 during his time at Legacy MC, before being dropped out of the sport on account of him liking a racially insensitive meme on social media.

After having sat out a good chunk of the 2023 season, Gragson recently announced his comeback with Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2024 season. Looking to rebound next season, Gragson and Bubba Wallace talked about how the SHR driver can make the most of his time next year. The #23 Toyota Camry driver elaborated on the advice he gave Gragson (via foxsports.com):

"I told him, I'm like, ‘Man, this is your time right now to reflect, grow up and that things can change in a matter of seconds, obviously, and so utilize this moment, learn from it, and show up and be better.’"

Bubba Wallace further elaborated on the sincerity he saw in Gragson's attempts:

"I took it as he was genuinely wanting to be a better person. And so I hope that's true. And we'll see what happens. Everybody makes mistakes, and, Noah, just from his voice and kind of the passion behind what he was saying, it sounded genuine. We'll find out."

Noah Gragson will be seen racing next year as the season kicks off in February.

Bubba Wallace sums up his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

Coming off arguably his best year in the sport, Bubba Wallace was able to compete in the postseason playoffs on merit for the first time in his career.

Wallace put in consistent point-scoring performances throughout the year, despite not being able to visit Victory Lane in 2023. He summed up his year and said:

"A lot of people are like, hey, man, it's a great year, you did great. I'm like, yeah, but I'm just competitive. I want to win and I know how hard it is and I know we gave up a couple of wins this year. So I think just really focusing on that" -via frontstretch.com

Bubba Wallace compete for wins as the 2024 season gets underway in February next year.