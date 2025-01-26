Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano among stars in attendance for Swamp Rabbits’ NASCAR night game

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Carson Hocevar recently appeared at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits' NASCAR night game on January 25, 2025. The Darlington Raceway's official X account shared the exciting news by uploading a snippet of each driver at the venue.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, founded in 1987 and owned by Spire Hockey South, compete in the ECHL league's South Division. The team has won two division titles, the first in 2010-2011 and the second in 2023-2024. Currently, Kyle Mountain leads the team as head coach.

A recent match between the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Read Royal was held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Unfortunately, the Swamp Rabbits narrowly lost the game by just one goal, but the NASCAR drivers made the day memorable for the fans.

Swamp Rabbits' official X account shared the images of the NASCAR drivers at the event. Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar joined the event and met the team's captain on the ice rink, showcasing his support by wearing the 'Greenville' jersey. The team wrote:

"Carson and the Captain."

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and his son Brexton sat at the booths and met their fans. They also gave them signed merchandise. The team captioned the post:

"Meeting some legends"

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits lost his second match and currently rank 13th in the points table with 15 wins.

Joey Logano announced the 3rd 'Concert for Charity' ahead of the 2025 Cup Series season

Team Penske driver Joey Logano runs a foundation that supports children and young adults in foster homes throughout the United States and has donated over $6 million to the noble cause. The Joey Logano Foundation was founded in 2013 and recently helped in disaster recovery with a $250,000 donation after Hurricane Helene.

Ford and Logano donated two cars to the victims who lost theirs in the hurricane. The reigning champion shared the details of the third annual charity concert and wrote:

"The 'Joey Logano Concert For Charity' is coming back for year 3! Mark your calendars and plan a fun night with us at @coyotejoes on Thursday, May 22nd. Stay tuned for more updates with Artist Announcements and when tickets will go for sale."

Joey Logano also attended the reopening of the Planet Fitness gym after it got severely damaged in Hurricane Helene. He raised $5,000 for the Crossnore Foundation during the event. Reflecting upon the enthusiasm, Logano expressed his gratitude to his fans and wrote:

"I made an appearance at this exact @PlanetFitness club in Morganton, NC for its original Grand Opening. Unfortunately, when Hurricane Helene ran through Western Carolina, this club was hit hard and the building was completely flooded. Last night, we celebrated its Re-Grand Opening!"

"Plus, on behalf of Planet Fitness, NFP, and The @joeyloganofoundation, we were able to help out the community by donating $5,000 to @CrossnoreComm, which has a campus right down the road and was impacted from Helene too. Thanks to all the fans who stopped by and congrats Planet Fitness on getting this club back up and running for their community," he added.

Joey Logano clinched the 2024 Cup Series championship title, narrowly surpassing his teammate Ryan Blaney. The event marked his third title, showcasing his dominance in the series.

