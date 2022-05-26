"When is this gonna stop?" - Bubba Wallace Jr. asks poignant question along with NASCAR fraternity over Texas shooting

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace Jr. has been one of the most outspoken drivers in the modern era of stock car racing. The Mobile, Alabama native has been in the limelight before and knows how to stand up not only for himself but also for other people and groups that he may support.

When the news broke that 19 children and two teachers were tragically killed in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the 28-year-old driver was the first driver to voice his opinion on the sensitive subject. The shooting took place on Tuesday in the city of Ulvade, situated near San Antonio, and has been the deadliest crime against children since the Sandy Hook Elementary shootings in 2012.

The 23XI Racing driver took to Twitter to express his grief about the heinous crime. He wrote:

“I remember elementary school. I remember not having a worry in the world. I remember having recess. I remember have my first crush on my classmate in 1st grade. I remember being just a KID. Growing up and often thinking about those years and how times were much easier...”

Bubba Wallace Jr. further elaborated on the topic, showing compassion towards the victims of the crime. He wrote:

“Breaks my heart knowing those kids won’t be able to simply reminisce on the ‘good times’ when they are older. Breaks my heart knowing that, that teacher won’t be able to help mold and shape those kids into becoming successful adults in their future.”

He went on to write:

“All of this was taken from those innocent people. For what? When is this gonna stop? To Robb Elementary, the kids and teachers. We love you!”

The 28-year-old driver has previously spoken up about racial inequality, inclusion, and the use of the Confederate flag.

Bubba Wallace Jr. was not the only one to take notice in the NASCAR fraternity

Several other influential and well-known figures from the NASCAR world reacted to the horrific incident that took place in Ulvade, Texas on Tuesday along with Bubba Wallace Jr.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and his PR manager Amy Walsh Stock also took to Twitter to express their grief.

Camping World Superstar Experience driver and commentator Michael Waltrip also expressed remorse.

In light of recent events, the National Rifle Association will hold a meeting to discuss gun control in the US on Friday.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi