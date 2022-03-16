Bubba Wallace Jr.'s mistake that cost his 23XI Racing team massively

Bubba Wallace Jr. has been on a streak of bad luck since his second-place finish in this year's Daytona 500. The 23XI Racing driver has not been able to achieve the results he hopes for and has been struggling to get into the top-ten. The Ruoff Mortgage 500 in Phoenix last Sunday was another example of where the 28-year-old struggled.

Wallace Jr. drove the #23 ROOT Insurance Toyota Camry to a 22nd-place finish last weekend. He was visibly frustrated and let some of his feelings out on the radio. Jordan Bianchi, motorsports reporter for The Athletic, tweeted what Wallace said, writing:

“I am trying to stay f***ing calm, but I am f***ing over it. ... F***ing terrible.”

Freddie Kraft, Bubba Wallace Jr.'s spotter, said on the Door Bumper Clear podcast that the driver made one crucial error that ultimately led to a frustrating race. Kraft narrated the incident during the podcast and said:

“Bubba had slid into the box one time and got us too close to the left side wall so we couldn’t get the car jacked up properly, ended up going from 15th all the way back to 30th, and on that run, the longer green run was the run where the leaders got around the back of the pack and we were still trapped back there.”

This led to Wallace falling back a lap behind the leaders and coming out in the 30th position, down from 15th. The rest of the race was completed a lap down from the leaders, which led to friction between the crew. 23XI Racing now needs a positive weekend from Wallace Jr. in the upcoming Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s spotter thinks Toyota cars struggled in Phoenix

Freddie Kraft, Wallace Jr.'s spotter during the Cup Series races, expressed his opinion on why the crew struggled at Ruoff Mortgage 500 at the Pheonix Raceway. Kraft pointed out that none of the Toyota cars in the pack ran well on the 1-mile long oval on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, and said:

“To be honest, none of the Toyotas ran very well… I looked up at one point in the middle of the race and the highest running Toyota was 14th or 15th.”

Listen to the podcast below:

Bubba Wallace Jr. and the crew at 23XI Racing need to have a clean and productive weekend at this weekend's race in Atlanta.

