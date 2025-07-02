Bubba Wallace makes feelings known on Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse’s mutual breakup

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace recently shared an X post about his feelings on his buddy Daniel Suarez ending ties with Trackhouse Racing. The Mexico-born driver announced his exit from the team and will not return to Trackhouse Racing for the next season.

Suarez joined Trackhouse Racing in 2021 after his one-year stint with Gaunt Brothers Racing. Since then, the 33-year-old has been driving the #99 Chevy for the team and has secured two wins, 23 top-five finishes, and 71 top-ten finishes in 305 starts. Additionally, he has secured three pole positions and led 886 laps in his Cup Series career.

However, the driver had some tough luck this year and had five unfortunate DNFs. Following the same, the #99 driver announced,

“Trackhouse and I have mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the 2025 season,” Suarez said in a statement. “I’ve had some of the best years of my Cup Series career at Trackhouse. We had great successes as a team and I gained some incredible friends. We took a team nobody had even heard of in 2021 and in just a couple of years we were winning races and running upfront on a weekly basis."

Reflecting on the same, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace expressed his feelings and tweeted:

"Love you amigo. Lots of races left this year. Let’s have some fun!"

Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez both competed in the Quaker State 400 last Sunday at EchoPark Speedway. Wallace secured a P22 finish in the 260-lap race, while Suarez ended in P34, one spot behind his teammate Ross Chastain.

Bubba Wallace got candid about feeling pressured by his teammate Tyler Reddick's performance in the 2025 season

Earlier this year, in April 2025, Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace was featured on the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick's "Happy Hour" podcast on YouTube. During the interaction, Wallace shared his thoughts on being under pressure from his teammate Tyler Reddick's performance this season.

Reflecting on the same, the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver stated:

"Seeing the success of the 45, not from a jealousy standpoint, but it's like 'I have the same stuff,' and I feel like I'm just as competitive as Tyler. I put all that weight on me, that pressure on me. So, I'm back in the gym, and nobody's telling me, 'Hey, you need to work out to run better; you need to be in more meetings to understand better.' I took that upon myself as, like, 'I'm doing just enough to get by, and that's not okay." [05:20 onwards]

Bubba Wallace ranks 13th on the Cup Series points table with 428 points, while Tyler Reddick ranks among the top-ten drivers in sixth place with 533 points. Wallace has secured six top-ten finishes and three top-five finishes; on the other hand, Reddick has secured six top-ten finishes and four top-five finishes with one pole position.

