Bubba Wallace’s spotter teases upcoming podcast with Austin Dillon: “Fans will love it”

Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, is set to host Austin Dillon on the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast. Kraft teased some parts of the interview, including them badmouthing other people, which he thought fans would love.

Dillon is a 35-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver under Richard Childress Racing. Driving the #3 Chevrolet Camaro, the North Carolina native is a grandson of team owner Richard Childress and brother of Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Freddie Kraft, spotter for the #23 23XI Racing Toyota, told his followers about the new episode with the #3 RCR driver.

"Finished up a fun DBC this morning. I think @austindillon3 fans will love it, and if don’t really follow AD I think you get to see a side of him you might not usually see," Kraft wrote.

"Oh and we talked 💩 about a lot of people 🤷🏻‍♂️," he added.

While fans await the new DBC episode, Austin Dillon came off a 22nd-place finish at Kansas Speedway on Sunday (May 11), snapping his three-race streak of scoring a top 10 (Bristol, Talladega, and Texas). He finished behind his teammate, Kyle Busch, who had a heated on-track moment with Josh Berry and Noah Gragson on lap 207.

Austin Dillon drives the #3 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing - Source: Imagn

Dillon will return to the #3 Chevy at North Wilkesboro Speedway next week for the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend. As the winner of the infamous Richmond Raceway race last year, the 35-year-old is eligible for the All-Star main event, along with other drivers who won in 2024 and 2025, past All-Star winners competing full-time, and Cup Series champions competing full-time.

"I feel great about it": Austin Dillon on All-Star Race eligibility following the controversial Richmond race

Austin Dillon is one of the many eligible drivers for the All-Star Race, fighting for the $1 million prize money. He may have earned his ticket to the main event from a controversial outing at Richmond Raceway, but he feels great about the eligibility.

For context, Dillon deliberately wrecked Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond last year. While he kept the win, NASCAR revoked his playoff eligibility, saying the driver committed "actions detrimental to stock car auto racing".

Nevertheless, the Richard Childress Racing driver is looking forward to the All-Star Race this weekend. He said (via FrontstretchPlus on YouTube):

"I feel great about it, not having to take that pressure off to get in the All-Star Race... get to go out there and race for a million dollars to hopefully win it and lock yourself in for life." [1:02]

"I think the million dollars would be [a] nice justification at the end of the day if we could win that thing in North Wilkesboro," he added.

The NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is happening on Sunday (May 18) at 8:00 p.m. ET. A qualifying session, called All-Star Open, will be held earlier at 5:30 p.m. ET, which will determine the three additional drivers for the main event.

