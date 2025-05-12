“They’re all effing clowns“: Kyle Busch flips out after Josh Berry came clean on Noah Gragson incident

Kyle Busch radioed his frustration over his wreck at Kansas Speedway. He said that all his NASCAR rivals were f**cking clowns after Josh Berry admitted coming down on Noah Gragson, the driver who hit him in a four-wide situation.

Ad

The incident happened on lap 207 when Busch was in the innermost lane in a four-wide involving Berry, Gragson, and Ross Chastain. All four cars appeared to touch, with NASCAR claiming the #21 Ford pilot checked up and caused the crash. As a result, the #8 Richard Childress Chevrolet spun into the inside wall from 13th place.

Kyle Busch was sent to the back of the pack before settling with a 21st-place finish, which was a fair result, considering he started from 35th after hitting the wall in the qualifying session. However, his winless streak extended to 69 races.

Ad

Trending

NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck caught the two-time Cup champion's radio message following the 207-lap incident. He wrote on X:

"Kyle Busch is told Berry came down into Gragson, who then hit him. Kyle responds: 'They're all f**king clowns. Every single one of 'em.'"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The drivers involved in Kyle Busch's wreck finished ahead of the RCR driver. Josh Berry crossed the finish line in sixth place, followed by Noah Gragson in 14th and Ross Chastain in 18th. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson won the race after leading 221 of 267 laps.

Kyle Busch driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro at Kansas Speedway - Source: Getty

Busch will be back in the #8 Chevy at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star Race next week. His last and only All-Star win was in 2017 when he was still driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Ad

"Totally bummed": Kyle Busch on losing chance for strong result at Texas

Last week, Kyle Busch didn't have a good time on track either. The Las Vegas native was running in third when he spun on his own with 39 laps remaining. He prematurely came to the pits before returning to the race and finishing 20th.

Reflecting on the crash at Texas Motor Speedway, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion said (via Bob Pockrass on X):

Ad

"Just totally bummed."

"We worked all day and fought hard to get ourselves back up in position to have a shot to be able to go race for it. We restarted third there, we're running third and it was like, 'Okay, this is your moment. This is where you shine. This is where you get paid the big bucks. Go get it.' And literally, two laps later, I'm crashed," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since moving to Richard Childress Racing, Busch has only won three races, all in the 2023 season (Auto Club Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and World Wide Technology Raceway). He infamously snapped his streak of winning at least one race in a year at 19 consecutive seasons in 2024.

So far this year, the 40-year-old has scored one top-five and four top-10 finishes. His best finish came at Circuit of the Americas, where he battled Christopher Bell in the closing laps for the lead, but eventually fell out of the race win contention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.