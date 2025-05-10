“Totally bummed”: Kyle Busch looks back on disappointing Texas outing

Kyle Busch expressed disappointment over what could've been a strong outing for him at Texas Motor Speedway. The veteran NASCAR driver was bummed about crashing at the front in the closing laps of last week's mile-and-a-half race.

With 39 laps remaining, Busch, 40, was running in third behind Kyle Larson and Michael McDowell when he spun on his own off turn four. The rear bumper of his #8 7-Eleven Chevrolet Camaro hit the outside wall before coming into the pits for tires.

The Richard Childress Racing driver fell down the order before finishing 20th, extending his top-10 drought to three races. Describing his emotions over his Texas race, he said (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"Just totally bummed."

Busch said he was optimistic about his run until the incident on the frontstretch happened.

"We worked all day and fought hard to get ourselves back up in position to have a shot to be able to go race for it. We restarted third there, we're running third and it was like, 'Okay, this is your moment. This is where you shine. This is where you get paid the big bucks. Go get it.' And literally, two laps later, I'm crashed," he added.

While Kyle Busch had a race to forget, his former teammate and defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano earned his first win of the year. The #22 Team Penske driver crossed the line ahead of Ross Chastain by 0.346 seconds, with Ryan Blaney coming home in third place.

The two-time Cup champion's current teammate, Austin Dillon, has been on a roll in the past few weeks. Dillon, driver of the #3 RCR Chevy, concluded the Texas race with his third consecutive top-10 finish after a slow start to the 2025 season.

Kyle Busch driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

The duo will try to pick up the pieces at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. The #8 driver will look to bounce back following an unfortunate end to his race at the 1.5-mile circuit last fall.

"Get a little bit of redemption": Kyle Busch shared his thoughts on returning at Kansas

Kyle Busch will return to Kansas Speedway with a mission to redeem himself. He will attempt to get a better result compared to his previous outing in last year's fall race, where he crashed out of the lead while trying to pass the lapped car of Chase Briscoe.

The #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driver said (via Speedway Digest):

"We were fast. I would love to go back there and get a little bit of redemption with not winning last fall after getting taken out late in the race while trying to race around a lapped car."

Kyle Busch leading Ross Chastain at Kansas Speedway last year - Source: Getty

The Kansas fall race in question was considered Busch's last chance at extending his streak of winning at least one race in a year. At the end of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, his streak of 19 consecutive years with a win ended.

