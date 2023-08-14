“Bummed”: Kyle Busch reflects on an unfortunate P36 finish in Indianapolis

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch had a rather anonymous race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As the NASCAR Cup Series visited the famed Brickyard for the third last event of the 2023 regular season, the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was seen finishing towards the back of the pack.

Firmly set in the postseason which is seeing battles heat up amongst drivers sitting around the qualification bubble, Busch is one driver who does not need to worry about the same.

Having taken a trip to victory lane on three different occasions over the year, with his most recent one coming in St. Louis, the Las Vegas, Nevada driver is one of the confirmed entries into the playoffs this season.

Trying to round off his regular season on a high, Kyle Busch has been a proficient driver on the twists and turns of a road course. However, the Indy Road Course layout saw Busch suffer from issues with his car during the Verizon 200 at The Brickyard, despite having a decent pace in the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Busch summed up his feelings after the 200-mile-long event in an official Instagram post, writing:

"We had the speed all day and we had good track position. Unfortunately we had a couple of issues that took us out of the hunt. P.36 for the day. Bummed."

Kyle Busch currently sits in P11 on the driver's standings table. He has 660 points to his name and a guaranteed berth in the postseason playoffs this year.

Fans pick Kyle Busch up as he posts about his troubles at Indianapolis

After a dismal weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Kyle Busch and the #8 team at Richard Childress Racing, the 38-year-old driver was seen taking to his official Twitter handle to vent about a frustrating day.

Highlighting his struggles on the track after a P36 finish, Busch wrote:

"I just don’t know anymore."

Fans were quick to respond to Busch's low spirits and sent in several replies. Here are some of the best ones:

"I appreciate this tweet, KB. It isn’t some social media hired gun. It isn’t some fake happy everything is great post. It’s a real genuine person having a rough day on the job. Thanks for being real."

"I'm not giving up. I will continue to do everything I can here from my couch. You can count on me."

"Keep going homie."

"Had good speed until the bad luck came."

"You've won 3 races this year and your still in the chase for the championship!! You just had one bad race. Keep your head held high Kyle!!"

Watch Kyle Busch take on the challenge of Watkins Glen International next weekend, in a bid to improve on his results at Indy.