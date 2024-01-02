Cale Yarborough’s former NASCAR team owner passes away aged 82

The past few weeks have not been the best for the motorsports community as NASCAR great Cale Yarborough and IndyCar legend Gil de Ferran recently passed away. Another notable person from the world of old-school NASCAR, related to Yarborough's heyday in the sport, has also reportedly died recently.

Former NASCAR Cup Series team owner John Thomas “J.T.” Lundy reportedly passed away last week, aged 82. Lundy was the co-owner of Ranier-Lundy, the team that fielded Yarborough during the 1984 season. J.T. Lundy bought a 50% share from Harry Ranier‘s Ranier Racing team in 1984, hence the name.

The racing outfit was responsible for Yarborough visiting victory lane on five different occasions. Lundy, along with owning a Cup Series team, also owned Calumet Farm during the 80s, a controversial horse racing powerhouse at the time.

J.T. Lundy's death came as a result of a fall and injuring his head as reported by his son Robert. Lundy was never able to fully recover from his injury, reported the family.

During the 1984 season, Yarborough drove one of Lundy's owned cars to victory during that year's Daytona 500, capturing a win on debut for the team.

NASCAR community reacts to Cale Yarborough's demise

The NASCAR fraternity was taken aback by the news of former Cup Series driver Cale Yarborough's death at the age of 84.

The internet was filled with condolences for the Yarborough family as well as throwbacks of the late driver's past. Here are the best reactions:

"This is Cale Yarborough Windshield was broken from debris. He pitted to remove it, returned to the track without a windshield to run 5 more laps while his crew went to the garage to get a replacement. They replaced the windshield and he finished 5th. RIP"

"Cale Yarborough & John Andretti after winning the 1997 Pepsi 400 @ Daytona."

"Many know him (quite rightly!) for his stockcar exploits, but for 1971 Yarborough stepped away from a stockcar racing focus and ran a full-season in USAC He finished in the top 5 twice at Trenton and Michigan RIP Cale!"

"Cale Yarborough after crashing out of the 1970 Southern 500."

"Some of my favorite years of racing is working on this car for Yarborough. To me, he was always focused on what was in front of him, almost like he had on blinders. I never heard him say a negative word about anyone, and he gave 110% all the time. Race car driver! RIP Cale"

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off next month with the famed Daytona 500 after the sport's initial visit to the LA Memorial Coliseum.