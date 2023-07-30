“Can’t stand this silver spoon kid”: NASCAR fans didn’t relish ‘hypocrite’ John Hunter Nemechek calling out his teammate

NASCAR Xfinity Series' visit to Road America this weekend saw some great racing for the win of the race, something which John Hunter Nemechek missed out on during the event.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was seen having a particularly dismal day at the Wisconsin road course circuit, with many off-track excursions in the grass, and an ultimate retirement from the event.

The Road America 180 saw JR Motorsports' Sam Mayer battle for the lead with several drivers such as Parker Kligerman, Sage Karam, and Justin Allgaier during the dying stages of the race.

However, Nemechek's day ended with a damaged car from a torn front splitter and broken radiator of his #20 Toyota Supra.

The incident with John Hunter Nemechek took place on the second to last corner at Road America, where the North Carolina native took to the grass in violent fashion. The front of his #20 Toyota Supra dug into the same, ripping out the car's splitter and damaging the radiator, with coolant as well as oil spewing from the car.

As Nemechek made his way onto the pit road, he retired the car and was seen being his usual punchy self in a post-race interview with NBC Sports. He said:

"Just frustrating, on restarts, getting used up. Who needs enemies when you have teammates."

Here's how NASCAR fans responded to John Hunter Nemechek's interview after his retirement

Fans of the sport were not thrilled with Joe Gibbs Racing's John Hunter Nemechek as the 26-year-old went on to call out his teammate for 'using him up' during the Road America 180.

Here are some of the best reactions online:

"It’s always someone else’s fault not his, can’t stand this silver spoon kid."

"John Hunter is one to talk lol. Definition of a hypocrite."

"He wrecks so many people and thinks it's just fine but when he gets wrecked he's the biggest crybaby there is"

"yeah, did your teammate run you off track?"

"quite literally pot calling the kettle black"

"'Let’s see I just tore the nose off, think I’ll drive back onto the track' Pure genius! Almost as dumb as brake checking the field on the restart."

"Definitely a teammates fault"

Watch John Hunter Nemechek redeem himself at Michigan International Speedway as the Xfinity Series heads to the 2-mile-long oval for the Cabo Wabo 250. The race is set to go live on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 3:30 pm ET.