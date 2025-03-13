"Can't wait to see youuuu": Daniel Suarez's wife Julia Piquet shares adorable throwback with sister Kelly Piquet 

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, recently shared a throwback image from her wedding on Instagram. The image featured her sister Kelly as Julia Piquet wrote a heartfelt caption.

Julia Piquet has a long family history in motorsports. Her father, Nelson Piquet, won three Formula One World Driver's Championship titles. She began dating Suárez in 2019 and exchanged vows on July 30 last year during NASCAR's Paris Olympics break. Her sister Kelly Piquet is also in a relationship with professional race car driver and four-time World F1 Champion Max Verstappen.

In her recent story, Daniel Suarez's wife uploaded a picture from her wedding celebration. The image featured Suárez, Julia, and Kelly Piquet in white outfits. Additionally, she wrote a heartfelt message for her sister Kelly and captioned the image:

"Can't wait to see youuuu @kellypiquet 🤍"

Julia Piquet with her husband and sister in a throwback image from her wedding (Source: @juliapiquet via Instagram)

In a follow-up story, Julia Piquet shared her image in a wedding dress and pointed out:

"and can't wait to reuse this dress 🌟💫✨🥰"

Julia Piquet eagerly waiting to re-use her wedding dress (Source: @juliapiquet via Instagram)

She also shared the link to her hand-beaded pearl and fringe mini dress, which featured a beading at the décolleté, waist, and hem with a price tag of $1,330 after a 30% discount.

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, started 'The GRWM' series on her IG for the 2025 season

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, began a new series on Instagram from the season's inaugural race at Bowman Gray Stadium in February 2025. Since then, she has consistently uploaded her "Get Ready with Me" videos on her Instagram account.

For the second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Julia Piquet wore a "Gucci" puffer jacket she bought on her honeymoon trip to Japan in January 2025. She completed her look with blue jeans, and for extra protection from the chilly weather, she wore layers of clothes, starting with an undershirt. She then chose a cropped crew neck sweater, a pink cashmere sweater, and the Gucci jacket for the final layer.

Daniel Suarez's wife opted for white sneakers with a touch of pink in the backstay. She also carried a cream Louis Vuitton handbag and black shades, followed by a pink beanie with a Simpsons character.

"GRWM for the Atlanta race! 🏁 #grwm #grwmoutfit #grwmreel #nascar #ambetterhealth400," wrote Julia Piquet.

Daniel Suarez last competed in the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 9, and finished 23rd after qualifying 31st for the race. The #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver has not been able to land a spot in the top 10 drivers in four starts this season. Suárez ranks 29th in the leaderboard standings with 55 points and two DNFs.

