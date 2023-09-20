“Cancer is such a huge umbrella of people who need help”: Sherry Pollex bravely opened up about her battle in an old interview

The NASCAR community recently mourned the death of Sherry Pollex, who succumbed to ovarian cancer after battling the disease for the past nine years. She was a regular fixture in the sport as she was a long-time partner of Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr.

Pollex was diagnosed with Stage III ovarian cancer in 2014, but even before she began her fight against the dreaded disease, she had been a long-time advocate for cancer awareness.

Along with her beau, Sherry Pollex founded the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation in 2007, which aims to raise awareness and generate financial support for kids and women battling childhood and ovarian cancer.

Pollex had opened up about her fight with cancer and revealed how she found solace in helping women and kids who also suffered from the same disease.

“Cancer is such a huge umbrella of people who need help,” Pollex told Forbes in November, 2022. “Just working with pediatrics and women who are battling with ovarian cancer has been healing for me as well while I’m going through my own journey.”

Pollex spearheaded the Catwalk for Cause initiative organised by the MTJ foundation every year. The annual fundraising event sees many NASCAR drivers take the stage and walk with kids battling cancer.

Sherry Pollex was thankful for the NASCAR community and the sponsors who rallied alongside her when she opened up about her battle against cancer.

“I never thought I’d be able to use the sport to raise awareness for something that’s so meaningful to me. To see how Nascar’s rallied around me and this cause with all of the drivers who attend Catwalk and all of the people who come out to support us, including our sponsors, has been amazing,” she added.

This year, the Catwalk for Cause event was organized days before Pollex's death. She couldn't attend the event but received a standing ovation from the crowd for her support for the event.

Sherry Pollex wished her story would inspire people to beat cancer

When Sherry Pollex was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 35, she had a 30% chance of surviving five years. She successfully beat the odds and went into remission before she battled the disease for a second time in 2016 and later in 2020.

After recovering from multiple bouts of cancer, Pollex wished her story would serve as an inspiration to the people battling the disease.

“Not only do I want my story to be an inspiration and to motivate other people, but I want to be a success story one day that brings people hope and inspiration to want to beat this disease. It’s tough – mentally, physically and spiritually – and it will show you what you’re made of in a heartbeat,” Pollex said in the same interview.

Sherry Pollex had been a beacon of hope and light for people battling cancer and even after her death, her story will continue to inspire patients not to lose hope.