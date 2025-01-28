“Case of the Mondays”: Dale Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt shares an adorable video of daughter Nicole in an unicorn onesie 

The Earnhardts started the week with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s daughter Nicole in a unicorn onesie. Amy Earnhardt posted the adorable video on social media accompanied by the caption, "Case of the Mondays."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver who wed Amy Reinmann in December 2016. They welcomed their first daughter, Isla Rose, in April 2018. Their second daughter, Nicole Lorraine, was born two years later in October.

As per Amy's Instagram page, the mother of two shared Nicole walking in a pink unicorn onesie to welcome the new week. She posted the video to Whitesnake's classic rock song Here I Go Again, suggesting they were dealing with the so-called 'Monday sickness' in good spirits.

"Case of the Mondays," Amy wrote.

As Amy and Nicole Earnhardt dealt with a case of the Mondays, Dale Earnhardt Jr. gears up for the 2025 NASCAR season. JR Motorsports, the Xfinity team Dale Jr. co-owns, will kick off the year at the Daytona International Speedway for the United Rentals 300 on February 15. His reworked driver lineup includes Carson Kvapil (No. 1), Justin Allgaier (No. 7), Sammy Smith (No. 8), and Connor Zilisch (No. 88).

Moreover, the Mooresville-based outfit will debut in the Cup Series in the Daytona 500 with Justin Allgaier behind the wheel of the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro. If the driver qualifies for the race, he will join the starting grid on February 16.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy shared parenting moments and memes on social media

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy, recently took to Instagram to share a series of funny posts about parenting. She wrote about her experience as a mother to two daughters, Isla and Nicole, including observing a parenting style she once didn't expect to do.

The first Instagram story was about playing along with her children as she sat on a chair alongside other stuffed toys for their 'concert.' She said:

"Sitting here in the foyer waiting on the concert."

Amy Earnhardt's Instagram story - Source: @mrsamyearnhardt on IG

The next story was a reshared meme about the feeling of asking a child to do something multiple times. The meme implied that Amy's "gentle" parenting style leaves her body when dealing with such a situation.

"Is it just me or is cabin fever taking over this week? Dear God, I promise to never complain about being hot ever again. Pls bring spring!" the 42-year-old mother wrote.

Amy Earnhardt's Instagram story - Source: @mrsamyearnhardt on IG

The last story was about the mom she thought she would be versus the mom she turned out to be. The former featured the My Favorite Things scene from the 1965 movie The Sound of Music, while the latter showed Judge Judy Sheindlin's angry moments on the American reality TV court show, Judge Judy.

A few days later, Amy was rumored to be pregnant with a third child after posting a book on pregnancy and motherhood. She denied the claims and said, "Not in the slightest!"

